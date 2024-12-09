Submit Release
Virco Reports Third Quarter Results: Robust Balance Sheet and Strengthening Cash Flows as School Furniture Market Returns to pre-Pandemic Seasonal Patterns

  • Capital Efficiencies Improved
  • Growth and Shareholder Returns Funded by Operating Cash Flows
  • Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 per Share Declared
  • Traditional Seasonality Returns to Shipments, Orders, Backlog

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) a leading manufacturer and supplier of movable furniture and equipment for educational environments and public spaces, announced results for the Company’s Third Quarter and first Nine Months ended October 31, 2024:

For the Third Quarter, including the months of August, September, and October, revenue declined slightly to $82,620,000 from $84,252,000 in the same quarter of the prior year. For the first nine months, revenue grew 5.0% to $237,774,000 from $226,516,000 in the first nine months of last year.

Gross Profit for the Third Quarter declined 4.0% to $36,678,000 compared to $38,211,000 in last year’s Third Quarter. Through nine months, Gross Profit increased 7.3% to $107,243,000 compared to $99,991,000 last year. Gross Margin in the Third Quarter was 44.4% compared to 45.4% in the prior year. Through nine months, Gross Margin was 45.1% vs. 44.1% in the prior year.

Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses (SG&A) in the Third Quarter increased 8.8% to $25,565,000, or 30.9% of revenue, from $23,505,000, or 27.9% of revenue, in the same period of the prior year, primarily due to higher freight and installation costs. Through nine months, SG&A increased 9.1% to $71,265,000, or 30.0% of revenue, from $65,343,000, or 28.8% of revenue, driven by higher freight and installation costs as well as a proportionate increase in revenue. Inflation in services such as freight and installation are not reflected in the broader Consumer Price Index of inflation, but these expenses can be very impactful on a direct supplier such as Virco. Management anticipates a continuation of this trend in the short- to mid-term.

Operating Income for the Third Quarter declined to $11,113,000 or 13.5% of sales, compared to $14,706,000, or 17.5% of sales in the Third Quarter of the prior year. Through nine months, Operating Income is up 3.8% to $35,978,000 or 15.1% of sales, compared to $34,648,000, or 15.3% of sales, in the same period last year.

Net interest income in the Third Quarter was $24,000, compared to net interest expense of $765,000 in the same quarter of the prior year. This swing to net interest income reflects the fact that the Company was effectively debt-free during the bulk of the Third Quarter, and was not utilizing its seasonal line of credit to finance operations. Through nine months, net interest expense was $506,000 compared to $2,560,000 last year.

Net income for the Third Quarter was $8,401,000, down from $10,160,000 in the same period of the prior year. Through nine months, net income was $27,374,000, up from $24,252,000 in the first nine months of last year.

The Company has recently seen order rates and timing return to a more traditional seasonal pattern. Management’s preferred measure of business velocity is “Shipments plus Backlog,” a non-GAAP metric that combines actual shipments with the unshipped backlog. As of this press release (December 9, 2024), Shipments plus Backlog is approximately 1% higher than on the same date last year. This reflects both a moderation in the rate of order growth as well as a return to more traditional seasonal patterns, during which orders and related production peak in spring, followed by heavy shipments in summer when schools are out of session. The return to this pattern continued in the Third Quarter, with the bulk of the metric being concentrated in actual year-to-date shipments with a relatively smaller component of unshipped backlog.

The Company’s overall financial position continued to improve in the Third Quarter. As of October 31, 2024, all major activities including operations, regular maintenance capital expenditures, and shareholder returns were being funded by free cash from operations. As of October 31, 2024, the Company had $38,858,000 of cash on hand and was not utilizing any of its available credit under its seasonal revolver with PNC Bank. Management anticipates that this positive condition will persist through much of the coming year, with only modest borrowings under its seasonal revolver during peak delivery season in summer.

Other elements of the Balance Sheet are similarly strong. Inventories have been appropriately matched to shippable orders and were down 16.9% to $48,948,000 compared to $58,931,000 at the end of last year’s Third Quarter. The Company’s domestic factories and early upstream visibility of product specifications and installation details—provided by its proprietary PlanSCAPE project management service—has supported a gradual shift toward Make-to-Order versus Make-to-Stock. This shift has had a similar financial benefit for Virco as “Just-in-Time” used to have for importers before the supply chain disruptions of a few years ago. Virco is currently able to tailor all levels of inventory—from raw materials, through work-in-process, to final finished goods—to match actual customer demand. Management believes this efficiency is reflected not only in financial results but also in customer satisfaction, especially with complex projects and highly customized products, both of which have recently become a larger part of the Company’s revenue mix.

At the end of the Third Quarter, Accounts Receivable had declined 14.7% to $28,168,000 from $33,029,000 at the same period last year. Management views this decline as favorable, since it reflects faster collections on overall higher annual revenue, further reflecting the Company’s strong on-time and complete-delivery performance during this year’s peak summer season.

Stockholder’s Equity was $115,859,000 at the end of the Third Quarter, an increase of 23.5% from $93,789,000 at the same period last year. The Company’s strong financial position will allow it to continue its record of customer support and service, as well as its generous and fair benefits and compensation for its U.S. workers. In addition, Management continues to make strategic investments in new manufacturing processes and platforms, while also remaining open to opportunistic acquisitions that would expand the Company’s current product and service offerings or allow extensions into adjacent markets with characteristics that match Virco’s skills and capabilities.

On December 5, 2024, The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, payable on January 10, 2025 to shareholders of record as of December 20, 2024. Additionally, the Company has $3.5 million remaining under its current authorization for open-market share repurchases. Management continues to believe the Company’s shares represent an attractive investment and will balance planned repurchases with other capital projects, including investments in major manufacturing platforms as well as potential acquisitions.

Commenting on recent developments, Virco Chairman and CEO Robert Virtue said: “I’m proud of the Virco team, including our direct sales force, our customer service staff, our highly skilled manufacturing and engineering personnel, our incredible warehousing and logistics team, and our steady, experienced executives who have collectively guided us through the last several challenging years.

“I attribute our success to Virco’s dedicated American workforce, as well as the resilience and social importance of education, which is the market we serve. I also must recognize Virco’s shareholders, who collectively supported Management’s very-long-term strategy that allowed us not just to keep our domestic U.S. factories open, but to continue investing in them and our employees, so that we are globally competitive in all facets of operations, including automation, quality control, speed of execution, customization, project management, and field services.

“There is also a high value to the innovation that happens inside factories, where proximity to tangible materials and processes inspires tinkering and creativity. Many of our very best ideas—and not just for products— have originated on the factory floor. This also includes our warehouses, where innovations in the storage and handling of very heavy, bulky, and highly seasonal products can have equal or greater impacts on customer satisfaction and financial performance.

“We have never offered guidance despite being asked quite often to do so. We prefer instead to focus on preparedness. We have prudently reinforced our balance sheet thanks to the success we’ve enjoyed in the last two years. We have also continued to invest in what we think of as “operating annuities:” new equipment, processes, and software for our factories and operating systems. Given the skill and experience of our maintenance teams we can often extend the useful life of these investments far beyond traditional depreciation schedules. For example, Virco’s very first tubemill, a machine that makes the steel tubing used in school furniture, was purchased in 1950, the year Virco was founded. That same tubemill, maintained with multiple upgrades and repairs, continues to operate today in our Torrance, California factory.

“I’d say we’ve gotten our money out of that one. But we’re not done with it yet. We see more opportunities on the horizon, both for our company and for the students, families, and educators that we serve. We look forward to those opportunities. And we thank our shareholders for supporting us in this important work.”

Contact:
Virco Mfg. Corporation
(310) 533-0474
Robert A. Virtue, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Doug Virtue, President
Robert Dose, Chief Financial Officer

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: our future financial results and growth in our business; business strategies; market demand and product development; estimates of unshipped backlog; order rates and trends in seasonality; product relevance; economic conditions and patterns; the educational furniture industry generally, including the domestic market for classroom furniture; cost control initiatives; absorption rates; and supply chain challenges. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs about future events or circumstances, and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are out of our control and difficult to forecast. These factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those that are anticipated. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties surrounding the ongoing and long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in general economic conditions including raw material, energy and freight costs; state and municipal bond funding; state, local, and municipal tax receipts; order rates; the seasonality of our markets; the markets for school and office furniture generally, the specific markets and customers with which we conduct our principal business; the impact of cost-saving initiatives on our business; the competitive landscape, including responses of our competitors and customers to changes in our prices; demographics; and the terms and conditions of available funding sources. See our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2024, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and material that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further description of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our business. We assume no, and hereby disclaim any, obligation to update any of our forward-looking statements. We nonetheless reserve the right to make such updates from time to time by press release, periodic reports, or other methods of public disclosure without the need for specific reference to this press release. No such update shall be deemed to indicate that other statements which are not addressed by such an update remain correct or create an obligation to provide any other updates.

Financial Tables Follow

 
Virco Mfg. Corporation
 
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
  10/31/2024   1/31/2024   10/31/2023
(In thousands)
           
Assets          
Current assets          
Cash $ 38,858   $ 5,286   $ 4,887
Trade accounts receivables, net   28,168     23,161     33,029
Inventories   48,948     58,371     58,931
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   3,479     2,208     1,988
Total current assets   119,453     89,026     98,835
Non-current assets          
Property, plant and equipment          
Land   3,731     3,731     3,731
Land improvements   697     694     694
Buildings and building improvements   51,950     51,576     51,498
Machinery and equipment   118,324     114,400     116,695
Leasehold improvements   523     523     976
Total property, plant and equipment   175,225     170,924     173,594
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization   139,604     136,356     138,650
Net property, plant and equipment   35,621     34,568     34,944
Operating lease right-of-use assets   36,876     6,508     7,156
Deferred tax assets, net   6,550     6,634     7,031
Other assets, net   11,645     9,709     9,073
Total assets $ 210,145   $ 146,445   $ 157,039
                 


 
Virco Mfg. Corporation
 
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
  10/31/2024   1/31/2024   10/31/2023
  (In thousands, except share and par value data)
           
Liabilities          
Current liabilities          
Accounts payable $ 15,381     $ 12,945     $ 14,351  
Accrued compensation and employee benefits   12,439       10,880       11,102  
Income tax payable   1,463       145       3,130  
Current portion of long-term debt   256       248       245  
Current portion of operating lease liability   863       5,744       5,465  
Other accrued liabilities   11,142       8,570       7,339  
Total current liabilities   41,544       38,532       41,632  
Non-current liabilities          
Accrued self-insurance retention   1,033       650       748  
Accrued pension expenses   9,345       9,429       9,334  
Income tax payable, less current portion   261       128        
Long-term debt, less current portion   3,943       4,136       7,946  
Operating lease liability, less current portion   37,380       1,829       2,933  
Other long-term liabilities   780       562       657  
Total non-current liabilities   52,742       16,734       21,618  
Commitments and contingencies (Notes 6, 7 and 13)          
Stockholders’ equity          
Preferred stock:          
Authorized 3,000,000 shares, $0.01 par value; none issued or outstanding                
Common stock:          
Authorized 25,000,000 shares, $0.01 par value; issued and outstanding 16,289,406 shares at 10/31/2024, and 16,347,314 at 1/31/2024 and 10/31/2023   163       164       164  
Additional paid-in capital   119,796       121,373       121,201  
Accumulated deficit   (2,734 )     (29,048 )     (26,379 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,366 )     (1,310 )     (1,197 )
Total stockholders’ equity   115,859       91,179       93,789  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 210,145     $ 146,445     $ 157,039  
                       


 
Virco Mfg. Corporation
 
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
 
  Three months ended
  10/31/2024   10/31/2023
  (In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales $ 82,620     $ 84,252
Costs of goods sold   45,942       46,041
Gross profit   36,678       38,211
Selling, general and administrative expenses   25,565       23,505
Operating income   11,113       14,706
Unrealized (gain) loss on investment in trust account   (246 )     176
Pension expense   106       301
Interest (income) expense   (24 )     765
Income before income taxes   11,277       13,464
Income tax expense   2,876       3,304
Net income $ 8,401     $ 10,160
       
Cash dividends declared per common share: $ 0.025     $
       
Net income per common share:      
Basic $ 0.52     $ 0.62
Diluted $ 0.52     $ 0.62
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:      
Basic   16,289       16,347
Diluted   16,296       16,428
             


Virco Mfg. Corporation
 
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
 
  Nine months ended
  10/31/2024   10/31/2023
  (In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales $ 237,774     $ 226,516  
Costs of goods sold   130,531       126,525  
Gross profit   107,243       99,991  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   71,265       65,343  
Operating income   35,978       34,648  
Unrealized gain on investment in trust account   (1,058 )     (448 )
Pension expense   320       623  
Interest expense   506       2,560  
Income before income taxes   36,210       31,913  
Income tax expense   8,836       7,661  
Net income $ 27,374     $ 24,252  
       
Cash dividends declared per common share: $ 0.065     $  
       
Net income per common share:      
Basic $ 1.67     $ 1.49  
Diluted $ 1.67     $ 1.48  
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:      
Basic   16,379       16,277  
Diluted   16,382       16,334  

