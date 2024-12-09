Tai Software and FreightClaims.com Integration Accelerates Freight Claims Management for Brokers

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tai Software, a leading provider of transportation management solutions (TMS), is excited to announce its integration with FreightClaims.com. This powerful partnership organizes the traditionally manual, slow, and error-prone process of freight claims management.

Freight claims are an inevitable part of logistics. They often lead to frustration and stress due to delays, miscommunications, and incomplete documentation. Communicating with carriers about claims often further confuses and delays settlements, which has a detrimental effect on customer satisfaction and the bottom line. Manual processes and fragmented systems exacerbate these issues, causing even more delays and errors.

With the integration of FreightClaims.com, Tai introduces an automated, end-to-end claims management solution that provides freight brokers and logistics managers with an efficient, centralized tool for handling claims. Brokers can file, track, and manage claims without leaving the platform. This approach eliminates the need to toggle between systems, enhancing operational efficiency. The results are faster resolutions, improved transparency, and an elevated customer experience.

"We wanted to tackle one of the most time-consuming challenges in freight management," said Daniel Ely, Chief Product Officer, Tai Software. "By partnering with FreightClaims.com, brokers and logistics managers can resolve freight claims faster and enhance the customer experience. Best of all, they’ll have the tools to confidently scale their business."

Key Features and Benefits

Automated Claims Processing



Automate claims submission, tracking, and management to minimize errors and accelerate resolutions.

Intuitive, Guided Process



Submit claims easily with a user-friendly three-step wizard. The system will run automated documentation checks, ensuring compliance with carrier requirements.

Centralized Claims Management



Store all claims-related data and documentation on one platform. This will enhance transparency and reduce administrative burdens.

Improved Communication and Collaboration



Bridge communication gaps between shippers, carriers, and brokers with automated notifications, status updates, and multi-party tracking.

Enhanced Compliance and Documentation



Ensure regulatory compliance with robust documentation tools, including Optical Character Recognition (OCR) capabilities, to extract data accurately and improve audit readiness.

Michael Schember, CEO of Freightclaims.com, says, “By leveraging the combined capabilities of FreightClaims.com and Tai TMS, freight brokers can optimize their claims management processes, leading to increased productivity and a stronger focus on customer service."

Tai Software’s commitment to innovation is the driving force behind this new partnership. The FreightClaims.com integration equips Tai’s customers with more tools to thrive in a competitive, ever-evolving industry.

About Tai

Tai Software is a fully integrated freight management platform that drives efficiency and growth for brokers. Tai TMS automates operations for both Full Truckload (FTL) and Less-than-Truckload (LTL) shipments, integrating seamlessly with major carriers and technology partners. With over 500 tool integrations and more than 20 years of industry innovation, freight brokers trust Tai TMS to simplify their processes and focus on strategic business growth.

To learn more about Tai Software, visit www.taisoftware.com .

About FreightClaims.com

At FreightClaims.com, we simplify freight claims management with cutting-edge technology. Founded by logistics experts, our platform streamlines claims filing, offers real-time tracking, and automates processes for enhanced efficiency. By ensuring seamless communication and transparency, we help shippers, brokers, and carriers swiftly resolve loss, damage, and delay claims. Committed to innovation and integrity, we aim to set new industry standards for freight claim management and are dedicated to supporting your business with exceptional service.

To learn more about Freight Claims, visit https://freightclaims.com/

Please contact Vanessa Galvis, Marketing Director, at vanessa.galvis@tai-software.com .

