Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation Announces Strategic Collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company for the Transformative Bio-Hermes-002 Study

Lilly joins collaborative study of new biomarkers designed to improve diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease and dementias across diverse populations

Washington D.C., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation® (GAP) is pleased to welcome Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) to the Bio-Hermes-002 study. This collaboration will enrich the unique, observational platform study that compares blood-based and digital biomarkers across a broad range of races and ethnicities that may help predict and diagnose Alzheimer’s disease.

Like Bio-Hermes-001, the Bio-Hermes-002 study is setting a standard for improving participation by trial participants who are traditionally underrepresented in Alzheimer's clinical research, with an unprecedented commitment to remain open until at least 25% of participants are from these communities.

Lilly will provide access to two PET imaging tracers - florbetapir F18 and flortaucipir F18- for Bio-Hermes-002, building upon the findings from Bio-Hermes-001. The study will gather data related to the ability of each biomarker in the study, or combination of biomarkers, to not only diagnose but also predict the accumulation of amyloid and tau in the brain – hallmark characteristics of Alzheimer’s disease.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Lilly, a company that shares our dedication to better understanding how to conduct clinical trials that are more effective in discovering therapies for Alzheimer’s and related dementias for all who are impacted by this cruel disease,” said John Dwyer, President of GAP. “This study is critical for the eventual development of tests and trial designs that will improve lives, and we thank them for their partnership.”

“Lilly believes a timely and accurate diagnosis should be a reality for all people with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Mark Mintun, M.D., group vice president of neuroscience research and development for Eli Lilly and Company and president of Avid Radiopharmaceuticals. “The Bio-Hermes-002 study will further the research on biomarkers, which is critical to improve the timely diagnosis and treatment of appropriate patients.”

Data from the test results from the Bio-Hermes-002 study will be stored on the AD Workbench from the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative (ADDI). The ADDI Workbench is a global, secure, cloud-based data sharing and analytics environment that enables researchers worldwide to share, access and analyze data across multiple platforms.

Lilly joins Biogen along with a growing list of exceptional partners providing blood-based biomarker assessments or digital assessments for Bio-Hermes-002. To date, the partners include Cognivue, Fujirebio, LifeArc, Linus Health, Lucent Diagnostics, a Quanterix brand, Sunbird Bio, ViewMind, AINOSTICS, Cambridge Cognition Limited, iLoF, and Cumulus Neuroscience Limited.

About the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation (GAP):

The nonprofit Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation was founded to speed the delivery of Alzheimer’s treatments with a commitment to promoting diversity in clinical research, as well as lowering the cost and improving the efficacy of ADRD clinical trials to ensure that no one is left behind. As part of its mission, GAP supports more than 100 clinical research sites worldwide through study start-up and recruitment activities, promoting diversity in research studies, and giving attention to the citizen scientists who make research possible.

