Graphiant Unveils Revolutionary Data Assurance Offering

Graphiant's Data Assurance Empowers a Dynamic, Secure, and Adaptive Modern Network

SAN JOSE, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphiant, a provider of private, next-generation Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), announced today the launch of its groundbreaking Data Assurance service. This innovative solution provides end-to-end control and visibility for data in motion throughout the entire business network.

“Data in motion is one of the biggest security issues for the enterprise,” says Khalid Raza, founder and CEO of Graphiant. “It is crucial that enterprises have the tools to guarantee data is fully protected while in motion, even while traveling outside the enterprise network.”

There are two core drivers for data assurance. First, data is increasingly distributed outside the business network. AI generates massive amounts of data at the edges, businesses are increasingly connected to partner and customer networks, and the workforce is more distributed than ever.

The second driver is the proliferation of laws and industry rules aimed at regulating how data in motion is protected. More than 100 countries have enacted data sovereignty laws, such as GDPR and CCPA. Industry regulations, like HIPAA and PCI have tightened how businesses must protect data in motion. Corporate boards have also prescribed tight controls to prevent the loss of valuable intellectual property, ensuring privacy and enhancing cyber resiliency.

Graphiant’s Data Assurance service gives businesses end-to-end control and visibility into how data travels throughout the entire business network and helps with compliance with laws and regulations. Graphiant’s solution comprises the following elements:

Granular control of data in motion. For example, enterprises can specify specific paths data can – and cannot – travel. These rules can be driven by a combination of performance and security objectives.



Precise monitoring and auditing of data in motion. This is possible because Graphiant owns and controls the entire NaaS.

All data is encrypted in flight. Data is NEVER decrypted in the core network, only after reaching its destination.



Adaptive Routing enables dynamic route adjustments to avoid congestion and minimize latency, which is essential for AI workloads like autonomous driving and real-time analytics—far surpassing the limitations of traditional static routing.



Security Integration enhances network defenses through real-time analysis. By combining security with routing, our systems proactively block threats, moving beyond the passive approach of conventional routers. Leveraging threat intelligence, we profile application flow data to identify possible sources of data breaches.

Optimized Resource Allocation ensures that AI networks intelligently prioritize bandwidth, computational power, and storage according to workload demands, driving efficiency and performance.



“Graphiant’s Data Assurance not only strengthens data integrity and security but also paves the way for more efficient and adaptive networks. In a world with ever-growing demand for real-time, secure data interactions, it will provide us with the tools needed to thrive in this dynamic landscape." Said Doug Ullman, Director of Infrastructure at Valmont Industries, Inc.

Empowering Service Providers

Graphiant offers a seamless transition from hardware-based models to flexible, software-driven networks. This preserves performance and visibility within service provider networks and empowers them to tap into the growing data economy by using large threat intelligence databases and offer businesses complete visibility to their traffic from branch to SP core to cloud.

Availability and Global Reach

Graphiant's Data Assurance service is globally available starting December 1, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to reimagining modern networks.

About Graphiant

Graphiant is a Silicon Valley-based provider of a private, next-generation Network-as-a-Service (NaaS). Led by Khalid Raza, the co-founder of SD-WAN pioneer Viptela, Graphiant’s NaaS provides connectivity between the enterprise WAN, hybrid cloud, network edge, customers and partners. Graphiant NaaS combines performance, security, agility, and affordability to enable network architects to build enterprise-grade networks at the speed of business. The company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Two Bear Capital & IAG Capital. Learn more at www.graphiant.com.

