Oxbridge / SurancePlus Announces Upcoming Participation in Key Industry Events

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: OXBR ) (“Oxbridge Re”), together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the tokenization of Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially with tokenized reinsurance securities, and in providing reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Today, announced its upcoming participation in several key industry events alongside its Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (“SurancePlus”), highlighting the success of recent marketing efforts.

As part of our comprehensive marketing strategy, we actively participate in prestigious global tech talks, conferences, and fintech events to promote our brand and engage with industry leaders. Recent notable events include RWA Day in Salt Lake City, Utah (October 8, 2024), Token 2049 in Singapore (September 18-19, 2024), Ripple Swell in Miami (October 15-16, 2024), Digital Assets Week in Singapore (November 4-5, 2024), and FinTech Festival in Singapore (November 6-8, 2024). At several of these events, our Chairman and CEO, Jay Madhu, participated as a speaker. These platforms provide Oxbridge and SurancePlus with opportunities to showcase their pioneering work in the issuance of tokenized reinsurance securities within the RWA and Web3 sectors.

In addition to these events, we are pleased to announce our upcoming participation in the following key industry conferences:

We will continue to share updates on our participation in these events through press releases and look forward to connecting with key stakeholders across the digital assets, blockchain, and fintech sectors.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR , OXBRW ) (“Oxbridge Re”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (“SurancePlus”), has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

+1 345-749-7570

jmadhu@oxbridgere.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on 26th March 2024. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company’s expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.

