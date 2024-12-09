American Institute of Chemical Engineers Lauds Organizations and Leaders for Inspiring the Power of Good

Gala recognizes BASF and Celanese for technical and societal contributions; Presents 2024 Doing a World of Good medal to MIT’s Gregory Stephanopoulos

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) celebrated the contributions of the companies and the leaders of BASF Corporation and Celanese Corporation, and lauded the good works of chemical engineers, at the 2024 AIChE Gala, held December 4 in New York City.

The BASF Corporation — the North American affiliate of BASF SE, a multinational producer of chemicals, materials, surface technologies, and solutions for industry, nutrition, personal care, and agriculture — was recognized for operational excellence and for improving health, safety and environmental performance for a more-sustainable future. The award for BASF Corporation was accepted by Michael Heinz, Chairman of BASF Corporation and a member of the Board of Directors of BASF SE.

In his remarks at the gala, Heinz reflected on the values that BASF shares with AIChE, in particular those related to safety and an inclusive future workforce. “BASF is very much committed to — on the one hand — helping young people feel safe and included in a society that needs their talents. And, at the same time, helping these young people to bring their skills to the chemical industry — inspiring the next generation of engineers, scientists, and problem solvers that the world needs,” Heinz said.

Also honored at the gala was Celanese Corporation, a global leader in chemistry and specialty materials. Celanese was recognized for promoting women in leadership roles, supporting the next generation of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professionals, and for sustainability initiatives that have benefitted society.

Lori J. Ryerkerk, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Celanese Corporation, accepted the honor on behalf of Celanese. “The ability to provide STEM opportunities to a more diverse set of future leaders is something that both Celanese and I are passionate about,” said Ryerkerk. “That’s why Celanese partners with AIChE. There’s no better investment we can make than owning our collective responsibility for inspiring the next generation of STEM professionals — who will continue to change the world for the better.”

Opening the evening, AIChE’s Doing a World of Good medal was presented to Gregory Stephanopoulos, the Willard Henry Dow Professor of Chemical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Stephanopoulos was cited for his groundbreaking contributions in metabolic and biochemical engineering — which are paving the way for improvements in health care, renewable chemicals, and the sustainable production of biofuels and other cost-efficient fuels to help reduce industry’s carbon footprint. He was also cited for his dedication to nurturing early talent both as a mentor and challenger of ideas.

Stephanopoulos, who is also a founder of AIChE’s Society for Biological Engineering (SBE), expressed gratitude for the gala honor, and reflected on his involvement with SBE as an important milestone and a valuable contribution to the chemical engineering profession. “Fulfilling the ‘need to belong’ should be emphasized more when we recruit new members [for organizations like AIChE and SBE],” he said. “Nurturing the intellectual core of the discipline and applying it to ‘doing a world of good’ is an intangible member benefit critical to us achieving our personal and professional goals.”

Organized around the theme “Inspiring the Power of Good,” the 2024 AIChE Gala raised approximately $450K to underwrite programs designed to advance the chemical engineering profession by attracting and retaining diverse talent, and by investing in research that drives innovation for the benefit of society.

Jennifer Sinclair Curtis, Chair of the AIChE Foundation Board of Trustees and Distinguished Professor of Chemical Engineering at the University of California, Davis, said “As its Doing a World of Good campaign approaches a decade in making a positive impact in chemical engineering and world, the AIChE Foundation has galvanized supporters to invest more than $64 million to ‘look forward, to think bigger, and to power the future’.”

The 2024 Gala’s chairs were Victoria Brifo, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Air Products; Vanessa Dupuis, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Celanese Corporation; Michael Finelli, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer and Chief North America Officer, Syensqo; Erin Kane, President and Chief Executive Officer, AdvanSix Inc.; and John Y. Televantos, Senior Partner at Arsenal Capital Partners.

For more information about the 2024 AIChE Annual Gala, including details about its honorees and supporters, visit www.aiche.org/gala.



Photo caption: Honorees at AIChE’s 2024 “Inspiring the Power of Good” Gala (December 4) included (from left): Michael Heinz, Chairman and Member of the Board of Directors at BASF Corporation; Lori J. Ryerkerk, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Celanese Corporation; and Gregory Stephanopoulos, the Willard Henry Dow Professor in Chemical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Photo credit: Natural Expressions NY.

About AIChE — The Global Home of Chemical Engineers

AIChE is a professional society of more than 60,000 chemical engineers in 110 countries. Its members work in corporations, universities and government using their knowledge of chemical processes to develop safe and useful products for the benefit of society. Through its varied programs, AIChE continues to be a focal point for information exchange on the frontiers of chemical engineering research in such areas as energy, sustainability, biological and environmental engineering, nanotechnology, and chemical plant safety and security. More information about AIChE is available at www.aiche.org .

Contact: Gordon Ellis (gorde@aiche.org)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38168f7d-6b1d-4064-a22c-16bf0e41814e

