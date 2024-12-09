Questex’s Fierce Healthcare Announces 2024 Fierce DEI Award Winners

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Healthcare today announces the winners of the Fierce DEI Awards.

The Fierce DEI Awards celebrate and recognize outstanding achievements in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) within the healthcare industry. This program honors organizations, initiatives, and individuals who are making significant strides in creating a more equitable and inclusive healthcare environment.

Fierce DEI Awards winners:

Community Engagement and Outreach Excellence: American Nurses Association

DEI Champion Award: Tammy Sun, Founder & CEO, Carrot Fertility

Excellence in Data-Driven DEI Practices: H1

Excellence in Workforce Diversity: Trinity Life Sciences - Leading by Example in Workplace DEI

Inclusive Patient Experience Design: Wolters Kluwer Patient Education and Engagement

Innovative DEI Training and Education: Sanofi Brazil Unleashing Diversity & Inclusion in Clinical Trial Potential

Leadership in Health Equity: John A. Johnson M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Government Employees Health Association, Inc. (G.E.H.A)

Outstanding DEI Initiative in Patient Care: Get Well

DEI Emerging Leader: Robert D'Annibale, Head of Corporate Strategy & Development, Forge Health



“The Fierce DEI Awards showcases the remarkable achievements of those driving positive change in the healthcare industry,” says Rebecca Willumson, SVP and Publisher of Fierce Healthcare. “This year’s inaugural program shined a light on the inspirational work of those trying to inspire progress, foster a culture of inclusivity, and contribute to a more equitable healthcare system for all.”

This is the inaugural year of the Fierce DEI Awards. Award winners were judged on: Innovation and Impact, Measurable Outcomes, Sustainability and Scalability, and Ethical and Regulatory Adherence.

Winners are featured in the Fierce DEI Special Report. Click here to read the report.

