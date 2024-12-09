National Advertising Division Recommends Teeth Whitening Claims for Oil Pulling Products be Discontinued; GuruNanda to Appeal

In a challenge brought by The Procter & Gamble Company, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended GuruNanda, LLC discontinue “natural teeth whitening” and “dazzle from first application” claims for its oil pulling and teeth whitening products.

GuruNanda will appeal the National Advertising Division’s (NAD) decision regarding the "natural teeth whitening" claim.

“Natural Teeth Whitening”

GuruNanda claims on its pulling oil labels and website that the oils offer "natural teeth whitening" and submitted two studies to NAD to support the claim. NAD concluded that the studies were not sufficiently reliable to provide a reasonable basis for the challenged whitening claim and recommended that GuruNanda discontinue the “natural teeth whitening” claim.

"Dazzle From First Application"

The claim "Dazzle from first application" appears on the GuruNanda Pro Formula whitening Gel Pen packaging. NAD concluded that the claim, in the context of a product named “whitening gel pen,” communicates the message that the product whitens teeth and that the word “dazzle” will be understood by consumers to be synonymous with whiten. NAD also noted that some consumers might expect noticeable benefits immediately.

There is no evidence in the record demonstrating that the product whitens either at the beginning of the first application or immediately after the first 45 minutes have passed. Accordingly, NAD recommended that GuruNanda discontinue the “dazzle from first application” claim.

During the proceeding, GuruNanda voluntarily agreed to permanently discontinue several challenged claims. Therefore, NAD will treat the claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, GuruNanda stated it will “respectfully appeal NAD’s decision as to ‘natural teeth whitening’” to the National Advertising Review Board (NARB), and “agrees to comply with NAD’s recommendation as to ‘dazzling from first application.’”

