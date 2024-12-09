Spryker Achieves AWS Consumer Goods Competency

This is Spryker’s sixth AWS competency, demonstrating its efficiency in the market, deep industry knowledge, and reliable experience in various industry ecosystems

BERLIN and NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spryker, the leading global composable commerce platform for sophisticated use cases in B2B Commerce, Enterprise Marketplaces, and IoT Commerce, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Consumer Goods Competency. This is Spryker’s sixth AWS competency, having previously achieved competencies in Manufacturing and Industrial, Advertising and Marketing, Supply Chain Automotive, and Retail.

By achieving AWS Competency status in Consumer Goods, Spryker demonstrates its technical expertise and track record of success in key areas of the AWS environment. This distinction reassures Spryker’s global customers that they are collaborating with a trusted provider, well-equipped to leverage AWS solutions for driving innovation, enhancing efficiency, and fostering growth. To earn these competencies, Spryker passed a thorough technical evaluation and presented numerous verified customer testimonials.

According to Boston Consulting Group, e-commerce is forecasted to make up 41% of global retail sales by 2027, a significant increase from its share of 18% in 2017. This surge in digital demand is driving consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies to quickly adapt their strategies to cater to evolving consumer behaviors. For businesses in the CPG sector, partnering with a digital commerce provider that understands the complexities of the industry, with the technical capabilities and ecosystem support to streamline operations, is essential to navigating market shifts and ensuring long-term business resilience.

"Being recognized by AWS with another competency is a proud moment for us," said Boris Lokschin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Spryker. "It reflects the exceptional skill and industry insights of our team. Leveraging AWS's infrastructure allows us to consistently deliver secure, scalable, and innovative solutions, helping our customers differentiate themselves on a global scale."

Maximilian Mauthe, Director of Product at New Flag and a Spryker customer, said, "Spryker’s scalable architecture has been very important for us to enable quick rollouts – technically we only need about a month, and don’t require many resources. Spryker’s out-of-the-box features are good and easy to customize to our needs. They offer amazing support, a great customer care team, and we’re able to get technical support in a proactive manner which has been truly great."

For CPG enterprises looking to develop their specific commerce experience in a seamless, scalable and truly flexible way, Spryker and AWS offer an excellent combination. Spryker’s composable solution with best-of-breed components, enables customers to build and go-to-market quickly while maintaining the flexibility needed to adapt to changing market volatility. With AWS and Spryker, customers don’t need to manage cloud providers and data centers: they have a single point of contact for the full service, without hassle or complex multi-party agreements.

About Spryker

Spryker is the leading global composable commerce platform for enterprises with complex use cases to enable growth, innovation, and differentiation. Designed specifically for sophisticated transactional businesses, Spryker’s easy-to-use, headless, API-first model enables businesses to adapt, scale, and quickly go to market while facilitating faster time-to-value throughout their digital transformation journey. As a global platform leader for B2B and B2C Enterprise Marketplaces, IoT Commerce, and Unified Commerce, Spryker has empowered 150+ global enterprise customers worldwide and is trusted by brands such as ALDI, Siemens, ZF Friedrichshafen, and Ricoh. Spryker is a privately held technology company headquartered in Berlin and New York backed by world class investors such as TCV, One Peak, Project A, Cherry Ventures, and Maverick Capital. Learn more at spryker.com and follow Spryker on LinkedIn and X .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30d9898a-e09b-4a2d-bb02-3352df64985e

Contact: press@spryker.com

