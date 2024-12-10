Gold Coast Schools Alumna Recognized as a RISMedia 2024 Rookie of the Year Finalist

In her first year of practicing real estate, Valdes closed 19 deals, approximately $8.7 million in sales volume.

Sasha Valdes demonstrates exceptional accomplishments and dedication in her inaugural year

Truly, just know that you are enough to start over whenever you want in life. And real estate can be a wonderful new beginning.” — Sasha Valdes, RISMedia Rookie of the Year Finalist

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold Coast Schools , a leading Florida-based provider of traditional classroom and distance learning in the fields of real estate, CAM and construction education, is proud to announce former Gold Coast Schools student, Sasha Valdes, a REALTORwith Keller Williams, was recognized as a RISMedia 2024 Rookie of the Year Finalist. Since 1980, RISMedia has largely been considered the leading media company in the residential real estate and home services industries.Every year, the RISMedia 2024 Rookie of the Year Award recognizes the extraordinary efforts of U.S. real estate agents who are new to the business and already experiencing great success in production and their role as real estate professionals. RISMedia selected 25 finalists nationwide based on their 2023 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement.Sasha Valdes was inspired to embark on her real estate career after a visit with a friend who worked at a prominent real estate agency in South Florida. At a crossroads due to postpartum depression and dissatisfaction with her job, Valdes was motivated to pursue a new direction.Valdes discovered Gold Coast Schools and completed Gold Coast’s online course remotely from Colorado, juggling her studies with the demands of caring for two young children. Embracing the flexibility to study at her own pace, she successfully passed her school exam on the first try. She relocated to Florida in February, took her state exam in March, and was fully licensed and placed by April.“Gold Coast sets an exemplary standard, both as an institution and in their personal interactions,” said Valdes. “When I went to visit them and tell them I got certified online, they greeted me with the biggest, warmest smile as if I had been walking through their doors day in and day out.”In her first year, Valdes closed 19 deals, approximately $8.7 million in sales volume. She attributes her resourcefulness and innate knack for problem-solving as key skills that have helped her succeed in real estate. Being named a RISMedia Rookie of the Year Finalist was not only an honor but a deeply rewarding acknowledgment of Valdes’s diligence and hard work.“Having this honor of being a finalist is just another point that I’d like to give to other women who are in postpartum journeys, who are betting on themselves, who are switching careers, or who are moms with two kids under three. I want you all to know this — you can do it if you believe you can do it. … Truly, just know that you are enough to start over whenever you want in life. And real estate can be a wonderful new beginning.”Today, Valdes also mentors up-and-coming agents in mastering open-house strategies and frequently shares her insights at regional conferences. She is a licensed REALTORwith Keller Williams in Weston, Florida.To learn more about Gold Coast Schools, which offers comprehensive educational pathways through classroom, Livestream, and online course formats tailored to meet the needs of Florida professionals, visit https://goldcoastschools.com/ ABOUT GOLD COAST SCHOOLSGold Coast Schools began operations in 1970 as a real estate school with a single location and has since grown into one of Florida’s largest providers of classroom and distance learning in the fields of real estate, CAM and construction education. Offering courses in English and Spanish, students can choose from nine Florida campuses or flexible online programs, including options for out-of-state learners. With a newly opened Tampa location and ongoing statewide expansion, Gold Coast Schools continues to empower students with accessible, high-quality education. Learn more at www.goldcoastschools.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.