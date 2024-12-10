Forrester Names SBS One of 12 Providers That Matter Most in Digital Banking Processing Platforms

SBS Banking Platform Recognized in Inaugural Forrester Wave™: Digital Banking Processing Platforms, Q4 2024

PARIS, FRANCE, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SBS (formerly Sopra Banking Software) today announced that it has been recognized on The Forrester Wave™: Digital Banking Processing Platforms, Q4 2024. The inaugural report showcases how the world’s top digital banking processing platform (DBPP) providers are driving digital transformation through an in-depth evaluation of their platform strategies and offerings. Three years after its formal launch, SBS’s SBS Banking Platform was recognized as one of just 12 providers in the report.

As banks look to transition away from legacy architectures, they’re no longer looking for individual digital capabilities, but a single, modernized system that can manage all aspects of their business. This is driving a shift from “new-school” systems that were once focused on digitizing a specific area, such as consumer or corporate banking, towards more robust, end-to-end DBPPs, says Forrester.

For the report, Forrester evaluated 12 DBPP providers against 28 criteria within two categories: Current Offering and Strategy. Providers were then grouped into three categories: Leaders, Strong Performers and Contenders. According to the report, “The way [SBS] addresses market-based technology problems is commendable, as is its Regulatory Compliance Watch program to identify critical initiatives…SBS is best suited for financial institutions seeking a comprehensive, regulatory-compliant solution with strong real-time processing capabilities.”

SBS’s inclusion underscores its renewed focus on its digital banking platform following its acquisition by Axway in September 2024. Together with Axway, under their newly formed group 74 Software, SBS is uniquely positioned to scale and innovate its financial software offerings to better serve the 1,500 banks and financial institutions it works with across 80 different countries.

“Three years ago, we embarked on a mission to make SBS Banking Platform a core pillar of the SBS brand. Forrester’s recognition is a testament to how that mission is continuing to drive us forward in the market,” said Andrew Steadman, Chief Product Officer, SBS. “As banks continue looking to streamline their operations and manage everything from a unified platform, we’re committed to expanding and innovating our offerings alongside them to provide everything they need to do so.”

In addition to SBS, the report includes: 10x Banking Platform, Finastra Essence, FIS Modern Banking Platform, Fiserv Finxact, Infosys Finacle, Intellect Design Arena IDC, Mambu Core Banking, Oracle Banking Suite, TCS BaNCS, Temenos Core Banking and Thought Machine Vault Core.



About SBS

SBS (ex-Sopra Banking Software) is a global financial technology company that’s helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota FS. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 3,400 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia’s Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France.

For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.sbs-software.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.