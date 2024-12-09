Expert Panel Will Examine What Lies Ahead for Broadband Deployment and Digital Equity

Reliable, affordable broadband infrastructure is vital for our rural communities and to address digital inequities so that opportunities exist for all.” — Tahra Goraya, Monterey Bay Economic Partnership President and CEO

MARINA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) and the Central Coast Broadband Consortium will co-host a free webinar on Tuesday, Dec. 10 focused on this year’s broadband successes and the challenges ahead for broadband connectivity and digital equity in the Monterey Bay region.With anticipated changes in federal leadership and policy, understanding how these shifts will impact infrastructure, affordability, and equity is critical to the Monterey Bay region.“The Future of Broadband: Policy Shifts, Challenges, and Solutions in 2025,” an engaging and timely webinar featuring a panel of broadband experts and interactive Q&A, will take place from 1-2 p.m. on Dec. 10.Key topics will include:• Recap of regional wins in broadband infrastructure and digital equity• Challenges in deployment and access• What federal policy changes in 2025 could mean for our regionAn expert panel will feature: Sunne Wright McPeak , President & CEO of the California Emerging Technology Fund (CETF) James Hackett , Chief Operating Officer, Cruzio Internet David Witkowski , Chief Executive Officer, Oku Solutions; Senior Broadband Advisor, Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP)“High-speed internet enables communities to develop and expand job-creating businesses, a skilled workforce, and greater productivity across our region,” said Monterey Bay Economic Partnership President & CEO Tahra Goraya. “Reliable, affordable broadband infrastructure is vital for our rural communities and to address digital inequities so that opportunities exist for all.”To take part in this free webinar, register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__32yyjdZR4GL_R9152Gj9Q#/registration About Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP): Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) is a regional member-supported nonprofit organization consisting of public, private, and civic entities located throughout the counties of Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz. Founded in 2015, our mission is to improve the economic health and quality of life in the region.

