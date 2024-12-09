"Undermining the U.S. Constitution" Wins Silver Medal in Readers' Favorite Book Awards 2024

Undermining the U.S. Constitution by Diane S. Vann

Diane S. Vann’s bold examination of America’s ideological landscape earns national recognition for its powerful message and unique perspective.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diane S. Vann’s “ Undermining the U.S. Constitution : How the Communist Manifesto of 1848 Blueprints the Actions of the Democratic Party” has been awarded the Silver Medal in the 2024 Readers' Favorite Book Awards in the Non-Fiction - Gov/Politics category. This accolade highlights Vann’s unique perspective on issues facing American democracy, setting her work apart in the sphere of government and political analysis.Readers' Favorite honors outstanding independent authors across various genres, giving visibility to works from small and self-published authors. Through this platform, Vann’s 188-page political nonfiction book joins a respected lineage of powerful voices advocating for freedom of thought and intellectual exploration.In “Undermining the U.S. Constitution: How the Communist Manifesto of 1848 Blueprints the Actions of the Democratic Party”, Vann—a registered nurse with decades of experience in patient care—draws a striking parallel between her healthcare work and what she describes as a “national health crisis” of Marxist ideology.Through structured analysis, she examines elements of the Communist Manifesto, contrasts them with the principles of the U.S. Constitution, and invites readers to recognize ideological shifts within America.With her healthcare background, Vann presents readers with what she views as the “symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment” needed to address this ideological threat. Her approach challenges readers to consider the preservation of American values amid shifting social and political dynamics.Diane S. Vann, RN, holds a B.S.N. from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and an M.S.N. from the University of Tennessee. Her commitment to public health now extends to political awareness, underscoring the need for vigilance in safeguarding America’s democratic foundation.“Undermining the U.S. Constitution: How the Communist Manifesto of 1848 Blueprints the Actions of the Democratic Party” is now available on leading online platforms. Explore this award-winning book and join Diane S. Vann in her call to protect America’s constitutional values.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

