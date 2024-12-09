“God Is Good” Premieres in San Francisco, Telling the Transformative Story of Faith and Resilience

God is Good by Margaret Liu Collins

Margaret Liu Collins' film adaptation of her inspiring memoir reaches the big screen, offering a powerful message of hope and divine grace.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The much-anticipated feature film “ God Is Good ,” based on the memoir by business leader and philanthropist Margaret Liu Collins , will premiere on Saturday, January 18, 2025, from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM PST at the Herbst Theatre, located at 401 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco. This adaptation marks a milestone in Collins’ journey to share her inspiring story with an even broader audience.The film follows Collins’ life from her early years in wartime China, where cultural biases and personal struggles shaped her path, to her eventual success as a real estate entrepreneur and community advocate. At the heart of the story is her unwavering belief in God’s goodness and her conviction that faith can lead to a life of abundance, joy, and healing.Collins, who faced significant hardships, including an abusive marriage and financial instability, credits her spiritual journey with helping her overcome adversity. By listening to what she describes as God’s voice and guidance, she was able to build a life marked by prosperity, health, and loving relationships.Margaret Liu Collins is a well-known figure in the Bay Area, recognized for her contributions to both the business world and philanthropic initiatives. A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, Collins founded Liu Realty, Inc. and Liu International Management LLC, establishing herself as a leader in the real estate industry.Her philanthropic efforts have included serving on the boards of prominent institutions such as Grace Cathedral, UC Berkeley Foundation, and the San Francisco Symphony. She has also funded scholarships and fellowships to support education and research, including a neuroscience endowment at UC Berkeley in honor of her father. In 2011, she was named one of the “150 Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business” by the San Francisco Business Times.The film adaptation of “God Is Good” remains faithful to the memoir’s themes, exploring the transformative power of faith and its role in overcoming adversity. Directed with care and attention to Collins’ remarkable story, the movie underscores the importance of trusting in divine guidance and finding strength amid life’s challenges.The premiere is a momentous occasion for Collins, whose inspiring story has touched the hearts of many readers and now seeks to inspire an even broader audience through film. “God Is Good” is poised to captivate viewers with its powerful message of faith, perseverance, and grace, leaving a lasting impact on all who experience it. Don’t wait—join the waitlist today by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/god-is-good-premiere-tickets-949245788707 About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

