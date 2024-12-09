“God is Good: Revised Second Edition” Wins Gold Medal in 2024 Readers' Favorite Book Awards

God is Good by Margaret Liu Collins

Margaret Liu Collins' uplifting narrative celebrates the transformational power of faith and earns recognition in the Christian - General category.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Margaret Liu Collins' inspiring work, “ God is Good : Revised Second Edition” has been honored with a Gold Medal in the Christian - General category at the esteemed Readers' Favorite Book Awards 2024. This accolade highlights the book’s significant impact and quality among independent publications worldwide.In an era where many profound messages struggle to reach their audience, the Readers' Favorite Book Awards serve as a crucial platform for independent authors. The awards celebrate the excellence of literary works, providing visibility and recognition to writers from all backgrounds, including those self-publishing their stories.“God is Good: Revised Second Edition” offers a compelling exploration of faith and its transformative potential in everyday life. Collins reflects on her journey, from her upbringing in wartime China to overcoming significant challenges and ultimately experiencing the boundless love of God. She challenges the prevailing view of God as a harsh figure, portraying Him instead as a compassionate Father who wishes for safety, joy, and prosperity for all His children.Through her narrative, Collins invites readers to seek and recognize God's voice, guiding them toward a life filled with spiritual wealth and fulfilling relationships. Her story resonates deeply, providing hope and encouragement for those seeking solace in their faith.Margaret Liu Collins, an accomplished entrepreneur and philanthropist, has dedicated her life to sharing the good news of God. With a background in education and real estate, she serves on numerous nonprofit boards, supporting initiatives that empower her community and beyond. Her commitment to fostering educational opportunities is exemplified by her establishment of scholarships for single-parent families at her alma mater, the University of California, Berkeley.The recognition of “God is Good: Revised Second Edition” at the Readers' Favorite Book Awards 2024 not only underscores the book’s valuable message but also highlights the importance of independent literary voices in today’s world. Collins' work serves as a beacon of hope, reminding readers of the love and abundance that faith can bring.“God is Good: Revised Second Edition” is available for purchase on major online platforms. For more information about Margaret Liu Collins and her inspiring message, visit https://www.margaretliucollins.com/ About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

