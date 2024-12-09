The Period Academy Launches Classes to Empower Girls About Their Bodies

Period Academy Logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Period Academy is excited to announce the launch of its in-person and virtual classes designed to teach young girls about their periods and bodies in a fun and engaging way.Founded by registered nurse Al Zonsius , The Period Academy was inspired by her own experiences growing up."When I started my period as a young girl, it was scary and filled with shame," Zonsius said. "I realized that many girls still feel this way today, and I wanted to change that by providing a safe space for learning and conversation."Zonsius, who is in her final year of dual master’s degrees as a women's health nurse practitioner and certified nurse-midwife, has extensive experience in women's health.She often found herself approached by parents unsure of how to talk to their kids about periods. This led to the creation of The Period Academy.The one-hour classes are unique because they blend professional medical knowledge with a laid-back, interactive atmosphere."We use demonstrations, fun illustrations, and relatable characters to make the information approachable," Zonsius explained. "It's all about increasing exposure and understanding so that periods become a normal, manageable part of life."Designed for girls ages 8–14, the sessions are inclusive and welcome all kids, regardless of how they identify. Boys are encouraged to join too, as it's important for everyone to learn. When attending in person, kids need to have a grown-up with them.Parents and kids have given overwhelmingly positive feedback. One parent shared, "I wish we had something like this when I was young. Nurse Al was funny and engaging with our Girl Scout troop and explained everything in a way they could understand."The Period Academy aims to fill a gap in education. With a lack of comprehensive education in schools, conversations about periods often fall solely to parents, who might not have the resources or comfort level to provide the information their kids need. By prioritizing education, The Period Academy helps build confidence in young girls and reduces the shame, embarrassment, and fear surrounding periods."We've even had kids come back for a second session—they loved it that much!" Zonsius said. "It's also a great way for parents to connect with their kids."Looking ahead, The Period Academy has received interest from out of state and hopes to engage those markets through virtual sessions, with the goal of having nurses across the U.S. teaching the curriculum. "We have sessions booked in January and February in Pasadena," Zonsius noted. "We're excited to expand and reach more communities."Private group sessions can be booked through the website, and the organization is open to sponsorship opportunities, especially with period products that are tween-appropriate. "We'd love to offer low-cost and free sessions to girls in low-income areas," Zonsius shared.For more information, visit theperiodacademy.com, email info@theperiodacademy.com, or follow on Instagram @theperiodacademy.Sign up for the newsletter on the website to stay updated on upcoming sessions and events.The Period Academy is a project driven by passion, aiming to positively impact young girls by helping them love their bodies and feel confident about the changes they experience.

