Protein Glue Market is Projected to Reach US$ 4,526.7 Million, With Growing at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2034

Protein glue is increasingly favoured for strong, safe, and sustainable adhesives in furniture production. States Fact. MR

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Protein Glue Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 2,411.5 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034.The global protein adhesive market continues to grow because more and more diverse applications emerge in the woodworking, packaging, and bookbinding industries among others. They have high demand due to their bio-friendly nature along with its renewable sources. Primarily, these were made by animal collagen proteins; even casein sourced from milk, and it includes such plant proteins as soy.Increasing environmental concerns and strict regulations against synthetic adhesives are driving the market further. Manufacturers are compelled to choose more environmentally friendly alternatives. Increased awareness about the benefits of protein-based adhesives, including biodegradability, non-toxicity, and strong bonding capabilities, has led to increased adoption in industrial and consumer applications. Construction is still one of the major industries to expand, mainly due to the increasing use of protein adhesives in plywood and furniture assembling production. In addition to this, the development of e-commerce has made the packaging industry increasingly utilize protein adhesives.Get Free Sample Research Report:Key Takeaways from the Protein Glue Market Study:The global protein glue market is projected to grow at 5% CAGR and reach US$ 4,526.7 million by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 2,115.2 million between 2024 to 2034North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 3% in 2034 Predominating market players include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Cattie Adhesives & Franklin InternationalLamination by application is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 638.2 million between 2024 and 2034 Plant-based Protein Glues of protein glue under the Product Type is expected to reach around US$ 1,039.4 million by 2024“Growing preference for natural and renewable materials enhances the adoption of protein glue over synthetic alternatives” says Fact.MR analystLeading Players Driving Innovation in the Protein Glue Market:The Key Players in the Protein Glue Industry include Ace Adhesives; Adamant Adhesives; Australian Bio Adhesives; Beijing Shuanghe Adhesives Co.; Bollore Inc.; Cattie Adhesives; Chemence; Cornerstone Adhesives; EcoPhene; Foshan Shunde Protein Adhesive Factory; Franklin International; Gutenberg-Richter GmbH; Other Prominent Players.Protein Glue Industry News & Trends:Beijing Shuanghe Adhesives Co.: Beijing Shuanghe announced in December 2023 that it will be working with local colleges to create new protein-based adhesives that adhere to global environmental regulations. The collaboration will foster creativity and improve the business's capacity to conduct research on environmentally friendly glue technology.Ace Adhesives: Ace Adhesives expanded its distribution network in North America in May 2022 in an effort to increase the availability of its protein-based adhesive products in a variety of applications, such as the automotive and construction industries.Country-wise Insights:How can American businesses satisfy the growing demand for protein glue?The US market is expected to reach a value of $256.5 million in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% until 2034. From 2024 to 2034, this market is expected to create an absolute potential worth US$245.1 million.By increasing their production capacity, American businesses increase their market share in the protein glue industry. As interest in green and ecologically friendly adhesives grows, the industrial base is moving toward the use of renewable natural-based materials for the production of protein glue.Here, plant expansions can help meet the increasing demand by reducing lead times and guaranteeing a consistent supply for a range of applications through large-volume manufacturing. It also enables businesses to use cutting-edge technologies to improve manufacturing quality and productivity. By increasing their production structures, American companies can improve their global competitiveness, control their inventories, and lower production costs.These expenditures boost regional economies, generate employment, and promote a change to greener production methods that meet consumer desires for eco-friendly adhesives and international environmental goals.Request For Free Customization Report:How do larger international makers of protein glue compete with Indonesian companies?By using competitive pricing in the nearby Southeast Asian market, Indonesian producers of protein adhesives boost export sales and broaden their regional footprint. Indonesian producers provide protein adhesives at a price that is competitive with most foreign rivals because they use economical local resources and efficient production techniques.In addition to appealing to Southeast Asian consumers who are price conscious, this pricing advantage satisfies local need for natural, sustainable adhesives, which protein glue provides. In addition, the company's location in Indonesia, close to Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, would guarantee lower transportation costs and faster delivery, increasing their appeal as exports.Development by Market Players in the Protein Glue Market:Franklin International: In Sep 2022, Franklin International introduced a new innovative product to the market called the Laminating 50 which is an adhesive copolymer of vinyl acetate promoting light weight high pressure lamination to wood based boards with particle or fiber boards. This product is aimed at improving the laminated surfaces in furniture manufacture and construction processesHenkel AG & Co. KGaA: Nov 2023, Henkel has introduced two new bio-based wood adhesives, namely Loctite HB S ECO and CR 821 ECO, which are the first of their kind in the market. In contrast to conventional adhesives that rely on fossil feedstock, these adhesives reduce CO2 emissions by more than 60% emphasizing the commitment of Henkel for sustainability in adhesive technology.Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global protein glue market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights based on Product Type (Animal-based Protein Glues[Collagen-based adhesives, Hide glue, Fish glue, Casein adhesives], Plant-based Protein Glues[Soy-based adhesives, Other vegetable protein adhesives]), Application (Bonding, Lamination, Surface Finishing, Sizing, Coating) & Grade (Industrial Grade, Technical Grade, Food Grade) Form (Liquid, Powder, Granular) End-Use Industry (Woodworking, Packaging, Building & Construction, Bookbinding, Others) &Distribution Channel (Direct Sales[Manufacturer to industrial users, Bulk supply contracts], Indirect Sales[Distributors, Retailers, Online channels]) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).FAQ’S:Who are the major players operating in the protein glue market?Major players in the market are Ace Adhesives, Cattie Adhesives, Chemence.What is the estimated valuation of the protein glue market in 2034?The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4,526.7 million in 2034.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Plant-based Protein Supplement Market : The global plant-based protein supplement market size is estimated at US$ 1.12 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach US$ 1.96 billion by the end of 2034. Plant Protein Ingredient Market : The global plant protein ingredient market size is calculated at US$ 14.19 billion in 2024. Worldwide demand for plant protein ingredients is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.4% and reach a market value of US$ 28.97 billion by the end of 2034.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.

