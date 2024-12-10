Final Opportunity to Apply for the David Malcolm Scholarship for Fall 2024

The $2,500 David Malcolm Scholarship is accepting applications from students who have overcome significant challenges until December 31, 2024.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Malcolm, a prominent San Diego philanthropist, is reminding eligible students to apply for the David Malcolm Scholarship for Fall 2024. This $2,500 scholarship is intended to support students who have demonstrated resilience in overcoming significant challenges to pursue higher education.

To qualify, applicants must be high school seniors who have been accepted into an accredited college or university or current full-time students enrolled at an accredited institution. They are required to maintain a minimum GPA of 3.5. As part of the application process, candidates must submit a 1,000-word essay that outlines a current challenge they are facing, explains how the scholarship will help them overcome it, and discusses how their higher education will enable them to achieve their goals and become inspirational leaders.

David Malcolm emphasized his commitment to empowering students: "This scholarship is designed to assist individuals who have shown extraordinary perseverance in the face of adversity. Investing in youth and their education is critical not only for personal growth but also for fostering a stronger and more inspired community."

The David Malcolm Scholarship, established in 2021 through the David Malcolm Family Trust, reflects Malcolm’s dedication to creating opportunities for students to overcome adversity and realize their academic and personal goals. It aims to inspire the next generation of leaders who will make meaningful contributions to their communities and the world.

About David Malcolm

David Malcolm is a dedicated philanthropist and community leader who has supported education, nonprofit organizations, and community development. His work has had a lasting impact on the San Diego region and beyond.

