Governor Cooper Announces North Carolina Nominees for the 2024 RISE Award

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that he has selected two outstanding classified school employees - Cedric Blow with Pitt County Schools and Beryl Torrence with Kannapolis City Schools - as North Carolina’s nominees for the 2024 Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award. The award, passed by Congress in 2019 and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education, honors classified school employees who provide exemplary service. In addition to their recognition at the statewide level, these two incredible public servants will be competing for the national RISE Award.

"Classified school employees are the unsung heroes of our education system, ensuring our schools run smoothly and our students have the support they need to succeed," said Governor Roy Cooper. "Cedric Blow and Beryl Torrence exemplify the dedication, leadership, and community spirit that make a lasting difference in our schools. Their contributions inspire us all, and I’m proud to see their hard work and commitment recognized at the national level."

Cedric Blow, Custodial Services Supervisor for Pitt County Schools, embodies excellence and dedication in service. Starting as an entry-level custodian, Cedric’s exceptional work ethic and leadership propelled him to oversee custodial operations across 36 schools, managing a team of 175 with integrity and consistency. Known for elevating standards, training colleagues, and stepping up in crises, Cedric has become a trusted mentor and community leader. A multiple-time “Custodian of the Year” award recipient, Cedric’s commitment extends beyond his professional role as he volunteers as a youth coach and mentor, shaping young athletes and fostering strong community connections.

Beryl Torrence, Assistant Director of Operations for Transportation at Kannapolis City Schools, is a visionary leader whose nearly three-decade career exemplifies dedication to students, staff, and community. From championing electric buses to advocating for education support professionals, Beryl has made lasting contributions to her district and state. As the 2023-24 NCAE Education Support Professional of the Year, she has advanced initiatives for equitable pay, workplace culture, and professional development, while fostering student safety and staff morale. A community advocate, Beryl’s leadership in racial equity, domestic violence prevention, and affordable housing reflects her deep commitment to creating a better future for all.

For the purposes of the RISE Award, a classified school employee is defined as an individual employed by a state, political subdivision, or nonprofit entity who works in any grade from pre-kindergarten through high school in one of the following areas: paraprofessional support, clerical and administrative services, transportation, food and nutrition services, custodial and maintenance operations, security, health and student services, technical support, or skilled trades.

This year’s nominees demonstrated exceptional work performance, significant school and community engagement, and outstanding leadership and dedication. Their colleagues, school and district leaders, and community members praised their exemplary contributions, highlighting how both individuals elevate the role of classified school employees within their schools and communities.

The Office of the Governor received nearly 50 nominations from a wide range of stakeholders, including individuals, local education agencies, school administrators, professional associations, labor organizations, nonprofit groups, private schools, parents, and students.

Cedric Blow and Beryl Torrence have been nominated to the U.S. Department of Education for national recognition. The Secretary of Education will select one classified school employee from the nominees across the country to receive the RISE Award in the spring. The honoree will be celebrated by the U.S. Department of Education, and their story will be shared nationwide to inspire excellence among classified school employees.

