Tania Zarak Announces Season Finale of 'Cable a Tierra' and Upcoming Season Two

Acclaimed podcast to conclude its first season on December 16; new episodes return in February 2025.

My audience often tells me they feel like I'm their personal friend, and that's one of the greatest compliments I could receive” — Tania Zarak

REYKJAVÍK, ICELAND, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- International producer and cultural expert Tania Zarak is set to air the season finale of her acclaimed podcast Cable a Tierra " on December 16, 2024. Following a successful first season filled with heartfelt conversations and dynamic topics, the podcast will embark on a brief hiatus before launching its highly anticipated second season in February 2025."This podcast is my cable a tierra—my way of staying connected to my roots and identity," said Zarak, who currently resides in Iceland. "We're living in a time when everyone is vying for our attention. We're completely saturated with media and information. That's why it's so important to have something—or someone—we can rely on to help direct us toward the inspiring messages that truly matter: a Cable a Tierra.""Cable a Tierra," which translates to "cable to earth," is a Spanish expression referring to something that keeps you grounded and connected. Since its launch, the podcast has explored a wide array of topics—from love, work, and grief to poetry, trans youth, artificial intelligence, and women's rights—through intimate conversations with change-makers and friends.The season finale promises to be "jaw-dropping," featuring a highly requested guest who holds a special place in Zarak's heart. "I can't reveal who it is just yet, but trust me, it's someone extraordinary that our audience has been eager to hear from," she hinted.With nearly 20 years of experience in the cultural and entertainment industries in Mexico and the United States, Zarak leverages her expertise to curate content that resonates deeply with listeners. "I see myself as an antenna curating content for my audience," she explained. "Who should they follow? What should they pay attention to? Who's doing interesting things? Who's making an impact? These are the people I bring to the show."Throughout its first season, "Cable a Tierra" has featured an impressive lineup of guests, including Academy Award-nominated actress Yalitza Aparicio, Pulitzer Prize winner Cristina Rivera Garza, and Zemmoa, the first trans woman signed to Universal Music Mexico. Other unforgettable moments include a deeply personal conversation with Chilean actress Leonor Varela about the loss of her young son, and a role-reversing interview with iconic musician Ely Guerra, who chose to delve into Zarak's own life journey."My audience often tells me they feel like I'm their personal friend, and that's one of the greatest compliments I could receive," Zarak shared. "What has been equally humbling is how my guests have opened up in surprising ways, often sharing more than expected. This authenticity is at the heart of Cable a Tierra and what makes it so meaningful to listeners."Listeners have expressed how the podcast has been a source of inspiration and comfort. "One listener shared that after following my story—creating a podcast in my 40s after a divorce—she was inspired to make a documentary film about her family," Zarak recounted. "It's moments like these that remind me of the power of connection and storytelling."Looking ahead to season two, Zarak aims to expand the podcast's reach and deepen its impact. "My goal is to continue building and nurturing our community, raise funds to bring the podcast to video—something our audience has consistently requested—and create a strong second season with stories and guests as captivating as those we've had so far," she said.She also offered a message of empowerment: "If a divorced mother of three young children under 10, living in a foreign country, can do this, then anyone can.""Cable a Tierra" is available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Castbox. The podcast maintains an active presence on social media, particularly on Instagram at @cableatierrapod, where listeners can stay updated on upcoming episodes and behind-the-scenes content.

