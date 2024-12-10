Agriculture & Horticulture Material Solutions for Great Lakes Expo 2024

HDPE’s resistance to corrosion, abrasion, weather, and impacts makes it ideal for long-term use in agricultural applications, including machine components for conveyors and crop handling systems, and water storage or distribution tanks and containers.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interstate Advanced Materials presents resilient material solutions for the agriculture and horticulture industries in preparation for the Great Lakes Expo, taking place from December 10th to 12th in Grand Rapids, Michigan.The Great Lakes Expo brings together professionals from the specialty crop, greenhouse, farm marketing, and related sectors, providing them with access to the latest product innovations, educational workshops, and business growth opportunities.Interstate Advanced Materials supplies the agriculture and horticulture industries with durable and long-lasting solutions, including natural HDPE sheet . Natural HDPE is a versatile FDA approved material with a high strength-to-weight ratio, light weight, and great durability.Its strong resistance to corrosion, abrasion, weather, and high impacts makes it ideal for consistent long-term performance in agricultural environments. HDPE is easy to machine and is commonly used to fabricate water storage and distribution tanks and containers. It also serves well as machine components for conveyor and handling systems for crops. ThermaGlas™ multiwall polycarbonate panels feature advanced condensate control technology that enhances growing environments and boosts crop yields. ThermaGlas™ panels maximize light transmission by minimizing the formation of condensation droplets that deflect light. The reduction in condensation drip lowers the risk of moisture-related plant diseases.These polycarbonate panels offer excellent thermal insulation that reduces the need for air conditioning to maintain desired temperatures and creates a more comfortable working environment. ThermaGlas™ panels are virtually unbreakable, lightweight, and UV resistant, making them perfect for greenhouses, cold frames, nurseries, and other agricultural applications.Nylon 6/6 rod, also known as extruded nylon, is widely used in the agricultural and horticulture industries for the bo peep rods or harvester rods used to harvest crops like berries, olives, and grapes. Extruded nylon rods are wear-resistant and can be bent into the preferred hook shape used in the harvesting process.Nylon 6/6 rods withstand the demands of harvesting machinery, allowing for effective shaking of branches with minimal damage to the vines. Extruded nylon's resistance to abrasion, impacts, moisture, and chemicals makes it ideal for challenging agricultural environments. Its combination of properties ensures efficient grape harvesting while maintaining vineyard health.Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to working with agriculture and horticulture professionals ahead of the Great Lakes Expo 2024 to address the industries' most pressing challenges.The company remains committed to supporting crop cultivation, farming, and harvesting experts, and as well as other related specialists, in learning more about the benefits provided by plastics and composite materials. Agriculture and horticulture specialists looking to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on HDPE, ThermaGlas™, nylon 6/6, and more with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others.With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

