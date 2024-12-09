Child Safety Meets Home Design: How to Create a Safe and Stylish Home This Holiday Season and Beyond

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- When living with young children – or hosting during the holidays – it's important to create a safe and functional home, especially in high-risk areas like the laundry room, kitchen, medicine cabinet, and bedrooms.A 2024 survey by the American Cleaning Institute revealed that 36% of Americans use decorative jars or containers to enhance laundry spaces, a trend made popular on social media. However, putting products into clear jars or containers for aesthetic purposes is one way parents may be unintentionally putting children at risk.The American Cleaning Institute and Safe Kids Worldwide is helping parents create safe and child-friendly spaces without sacrificing aesthetics. Both will highlight the importance of proper use of cleaning products and the dos and don'ts of storing them, additional items to keep an eye out for throughout the home and areas to prioritizeFor more information, please visit https://www.cleaninginstitute.org/homesafetyguide

