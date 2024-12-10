Agricultural Material Solutions for The Almond Conference 2024

NorPLY™ 1002 is a fatigue-resistant material optimized to perform under load that outperforms steel and other composite materials for shaker or vibratory springs in almond processing equipment like shaker tables.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interstate Advanced Materials showcases agricultural material solutions for the almond industry ahead of The Almond Conference (TAC) 2024. Organized by the Almond Board of California, TAC will be held in Sacramento, California, from December 10th to December 12th. The event brings together almond industry professionals to network, explore cutting-edge products and technologies, and gain insights into sustainable farming practices.Interstate Advanced Materials is an exclusive supplier of NorPLY™ 1002 , a glass epoxy composite laminate commonly used for shaker or vibratory springs in shaker tables and other almond processing equipment. Previously known by the names SpringPLY, SciPly, ScotchPLY, or CyPLY, NorPLY™ is engineered to optimize performance under load and comes in spring ply, unidirectional orientation. It combines continuous E-glass filaments with epoxy resin to create a fatigue-resistant material that absorbs and dampens vibrations more effectively than 1060 spring steel. Its superior energy storage allows NorPLY™ springs to withstand numerous load cycles without failure, outperforming other composite materials and steel. NorPLY™ offers a 10% to 60% weight reduction compared to steel, and its chemical and corrosion resistance further extends its lifespan.Performance solutions such as IPX 2000® UHMW are designed to meet the needs of the almond industry. IPX 2000is an advanced polyethylene compound with enhanced abrasion resistance and UV stability and offers all the other advantages of standard UHMW. IPX 2000is self-lubricating with extremely low moisture absorption, making it invaluable for almond processing equipment by preventing component degradation, minimizing downtime, and avoiding contamination in dry conditions. IPX 2000is an ideal replacement for metal components such as gears, springs, plates, bushings, and housings, ensuring durable and efficient performance.Interstate Advanced Materials provides OEM replacement parts and custom-fabricated solutions for the almond industry. The company’s services include CNC routing, flame polishing, solvent bonding, and custom fabrication. Interstate Advanced Materials specializes in precision-crafted components for almond processing equipment, sorting machinery, and conveyors, with the expertise to reverse engineer or fabricate parts from OEM prints and drawings.Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to collaborating with almond professionals ahead of and during The Almond Conference to find solutions for the most pressing industry challenges. The company remains committed to helping the almond industry and other related agricultural specialists better their understanding of the benefits of plastics and composites. Almond professionals looking to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on IPX 2000®, NorPLY™ 1002, and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

