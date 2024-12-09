Submit Release
MotorTrend Names Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2025 Car of the Year

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MotorTrend announced the Mercedes-Benz E-Class as its 2025 Car of the Year award winner. The new E-Class, available as both a sedan and wagon-crossover, claimed the top spot amongst competitors for its elegant, refreshed design, excellent performance, and technology. Both the E350 and E450 models feature significant advancements in exterior and interior design. Refined over decades and now in its 10th-generation, the E-Class merges elements from both the S-Class and C-Class while establishing its own identity.

MotorTrend Editor Miguel Cortina explained how the new E-Class is more thoughtfully designed around its occupants than ever before, demonstrated, for instance, through the sophisticated infotainment system, the center console’s hidden wireless phone slot, foldaway front cupholders, and its spacious, practical cabin layout.

For more information, please visit https://MotorTrend.com/Awards.

