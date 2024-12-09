Sonoma County Survey Reveals Key Insights into Digital Marketing Trends for Local Service Providers

Fitz Designz logo

it’s clear that local service providers need to focus on digital strategies like SEO and reputation management to capture the attention of customers who are increasingly searching online.” — Jacob Fitzpatrick, Owner Founder, Fitz Designz

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fitz Designz , a leading web design and digital marketing agency, has released the results of a survey conducted with 236 Sonoma County residents , shedding light on how local customers find and engage with home service providers.The survey covers a range of services, including HVAC, plumbing, landscaping, roofing, and more. The findings provide invaluable insights for small businesses looking to improve their digital marketing strategies.According to the survey, word-of-mouth remains the dominant way for consumers to find home service providers, with 59% of respondents relying on referrals from friends and family. However, digital search is gaining traction, with 42% of people turning to online search engines when seeking local services. Google emerged as the preferred platform for online searches, with a commanding 92% of respondents using it to find businesses."These results highlight the growing importance of online visibility for local businesses," said Jacob Fitzpatrick, Founder of Fitz Designz. "While word-of-mouth referrals remain important, it’s clear that local service providers need to focus on digital strategies like SEO and reputation management to capture the attention of customers who are increasingly searching online. The data reinforces our mission to help businesses build strong, results-driven digital marketing campaigns."Additionally, 87% of survey respondents reported that they read reviews before selecting a service provider. Online contact forms are the preferred method of communication, with 68% of people choosing them over phone calls. These insights suggest that businesses need to optimize their online presence, including their website and review profiles, to meet customer expectations and improve conversion rates.The survey results serve as a valuable resource for home service providers looking to refine their digital marketing strategies and connect with customers in a more effective, modern way. The full survey can be read on the Fitz Designz Blog About Fitz DesignzFitz Designz is a Sonoma County-based web design and digital marketing agency specializing in helping small to medium-sized businesses enhance their online presence. With over 13 years of experience, Fitz Designz provides customized solutions in web design, SEO, PPC, and digital marketing. The agency is dedicated to helping local businesses thrive in the digital age by offering innovative and affordable marketing strategies.------Media Contact

