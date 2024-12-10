MatchAwards and Foster City Chamber of Commerce Unite to Drive Economic Growth and Foster Business Innovation

FC COC

FOSTER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MatchAwards is excited to announce its partnership with Foster City Chamber of Commerce , powered by Advanced Internet Technologies (AIT), to provide a platform that, like the Foster City Chamber, empowers bold innovation and investment into the quality of the community.MatchAwards the premier AI-powered socio-economic media platform, is excited to be a partner to Foster City Chamber of Commerce in this alliance. The Foster City Chamber of Commerce is a vibrant business advocacy organization. As a nonprofit 501(c)6 membership-based organization, the Chamber has been a leading champion of entrepreneurialism and economic prosperity for more than 50 years. The Chamber is organized to protect, maintain, promote, and grow the economic and business resources in Foster City while enhancing the quality of life and protecting its natural resources.Strengthening the Pillars of Prosperity:The Pillar of AdvocacyThrough this partnership, the Foster City Chamber of Commerce will have a partner in advocacy. The MatchAwards platform provides a political advocacy tool to find and connect with legislators on issues important to the Chamber. We believe that there is strength in numbers.The Pillar of Business Development and Economic DevelopmentMatchAwards will provide Foster City Chamber of Commerce with a tool that will strengthen business development and economic development by providing a robust socio-economic platform. MatchAwards offers access to grants, contracts, microloans, private financing, and public and private sector job opportunities, thereby providing small businesses and job seekers with opportunities. MatchAwards will streamline the process with an AI-powered approach, creating custom profiles that are relevant to individuals and providing real-time visibility with matches designed for them.Powered by the cutting-edge GovTide 3.0 engine, MatchAwards represents the future of economic growth by connecting small businesses, job seekers, students, investors, media, and independent contractors in a transparent, relevant, and real-time platform. AIT, MatchAwards parent company, brings over 28 years of industry expertise and has developed a platform that connects individuals and organizations to opportunities such as contracts, grants, microloans, and private financing resources. With partners including chambers of commerce and trade associations, MatchAwards serves as an essential resource for fostering economic growth and innovation.Leadership InsightsCrystal Tilton, Executive Director of both the Foster City Chamber and the Foster City Chamber Foundation shared her enthusiasm for the partnership:“We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with MatchAwards! This partnership is not just about opening doors to grants, loans, and career opportunities for our members; it’s about empowering our local businesses and professionals in a whole new way. Through MatchAwards, our members gain access to valuable resources and equally important, direct advocacy opportunities, including connections with legislators. Together, we’re championing economic growth and giving our community the tools to thrive.”Michael Noble, COO of MatchAwards and AIT, emphasized the significance of this collaboration:“The partnership with the Foster City Chamber of Commerce highlights MatchAwards' commitment to driving economic development for a local chamber committed to infrastructure, shop local, buy local, and its residents. As a service-disabled, veteran-owned business in North Carolina near Hay St, the heart of Fayetteville, we stress the importance of shopping local and buying local. Our platform offers a tool that can provide small businesses with a fighting chance and level the playing field. We are excited to work with the Foster City Chamber of Commerce to be an additional pillar of prosperity for the chamber."Together, the MatchAwards and the Foster City Chamber of Commerce look forward to leading the way in economic development innovation, growing and expanding local alliances, enhancing visibility, and empowering small businesses with a level playing field.About the Foster City Chamber of Commerce:The Foster City Chamber of Commerce is a vibrant business advocacy organization. As a nonprofit 501(c)6 membership-based organization, the Chamber has been a leading champion of entrepreneurialism and economic prosperity for more than 40 years. The Chamber delivers a robust roster of events, programs, and initiatives designed to enhance business opportunities and economic success. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we created the “The Chamber Cares Initiative” in which a simple question was asked of our businesses and community: “How can we help?” The purpose continues to be a way for the community to come together to discuss its needs and priorities, to provide direct assistance and/or leverage excess capacity; to lend support, bolster morale, and ensure that the community has a place to share their experiences, hardships, and opportunities extending the reach and impact of each through connections with all in Foster City and with partners in the region. Our tag line, “Your Chamber Cares” remains a testament to our commitment to the community.About MatchAwards/AIT:MatchAwards, powered by AIT’s innovative GovTide Engine, is a socio-economic platform designed to empower businesses, job seekers, and students with real-time access to grants, loans, contracts, microloans, and job opportunities. AIT is a privately held North Carolina based firm specializing in providing mission critical infrastructure to application, platform and hosting clients. Founded as a garage enterprise in 1995 by Clarence Briggs, a service disabled veteran businessman, AIT is a 100% privately owned Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) company that provides infrastructure resources to application, platform and web hosting clients around the world ranging from small to medium sized companies and organizations to Fortune 500 businesses, state and federal government entities.For Media Inquiries or Partnership Opportunities:Crystal TiltonExecutive Director, Foster City Chamber of CommerceEmail: Director@fostercitychamber.comPhone: 650-573-7600

