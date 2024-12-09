Idaho Fish and Game is partnering with City of McCall to improve access on the North Fork Payette River in McCall

The Deinhard Lane River Access site is on approximately 0.75 acres of land owned by the City of McCall, just east of the Deinhard bridge. The site is used by anglers, non-motorized floaters, and other day-users. At present the site has a parking area, a trail to the river, and a small beach which can be used as a primitive non-motorized boat launch.

Right now there are no formal improvements at the Deinhard Lane River Access site. When the site sees use during spring and summer – parking is often haphazard and sometimes blocks access to the river along the access trail. Additionally, the site does not have a restroom or other basic improvements to support the use it currently receives. Providing these types of services – especially in high-use areas near our waterways – is a priority listed in the Valley County Waterways Management Plan (LINK HERE).