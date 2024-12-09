Voice User Interface Market A $95,416 Million Industry Dominated by Baidu, Inc., BioTrust ID B.V., Apple, Inc., Google

Voice User Interface Market Growth

The voice user interface market is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Voice User Interface Market by Offering, Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the voice user interface market size was valued at $13.65 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach at $95.41 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2021 to 2030.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12381 A voice user interface is an advanced artificial intelligence-based technology able to make spoken human interaction with digital or computer applications using speech recognition software to understand and answer spoken commands. A sequence of artificial intelligence technologies is intended to build virtual user interfaces such as automatic speech recognition, named entity recognition, and speech synthesis.Furthermore, the backend infrastructure such as artificial intelligence technologies used to create in-voice user interface speech components are often stored across private and cloud where user speech is processed. Moreover, rapid automation across residential and automotive sectors is considered as one of the major voice user interface market trends The growth of the global voice user interface is majorly driven by surge in penetration of Internet of Things-based digital home applications and high demand for self-service applications. However, rise in concerns regarding data or information privacy related to voice user interface-enabled devices is acting as a prime restraint of the global market. On the contrary, development in artificial intelligence technology and surge in demand for voice user interface-based navigation system technology in the automotive sector are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the voice user interface industry during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12381 The solution segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBased on offering, the solution segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global voice user interface market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to various benefits of the voice user interface solutions, such as flexibility, multitasking, accessibility, and privacy. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.90% from 2021 to 2030. Voice user interface service is a specialized artificial intelligence technology solution that allows users to interact with computer-operated devices to provide hand-free access, information, and answers. This factor drives the growth of the segment.The smart speakers segment to maintain its lead position by 2030Based on application, the smart speakers segment held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global voice user interface market in 2020, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2030. Rise in the adoption of smart speakers in the residential industry, due to the offer of control over smart home application solution through voice recognition drives the growth of the segment. However, the smartphones and tablets segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 23.9 % from 2021 to 2030. The fact that voice user interface-based voice assistant solution is widely used in computer-operated applications for smartphones and tablets to offer flexible speech recognition solutions and hand-free interaction propel the segment growth.North America to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global voice user interface market , and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is owing to the availability of prime players such as Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook and availability of rapidly developing advanced voice assistant solutions. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 23.30% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to rise in awareness about cloud computing technology and artificial intelligence applications to enhance resource utilization and various benefit from the voice assistant services.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/voice-user-interface-market/purchase-options Leading market playersBaidu, Inc.BioTrust ID B.V.CastleOS Software, LLCFacebookGoogleMicrosoft CorporationAdvanced Voice Recognition Systems, Inc.Agnitio S.L.Apple, Inc.Amazon, Inc.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.