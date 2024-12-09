North Carolina honors 79 drinking water treatment plants with AWOP awards
The North Carolina Division of Water Resources has honored 79 water treatment plants for surpassing federal and state drinking water standards in 2023. The division’s Public Water Supply Section awarded the facilities the prestigious N.C. Area Wide Optimization Award, which is part of a state effort to enhance the performance of existing surface water treatment facilities.
For 2023, the state recognized 16 facilities with the “Gold Star” honor, which is awarded to systems that have received the N.C. Area Wide Optimization Award for 10 or more consecutive years. Those facilities are:
- Broad River Water Authority Water Treatment Plant
- Cape Fear Public Utility Authority - Wilmington - Sweeney Water Treatment Plant
- Cary/Apex Water Treatment Facility
- City of Eden - Robert A. Harris Water Filtration Plant
- City of Lincolnton Water Treatment Plant
- City of Marion Water Treatment Plant
- City of Newton Water Treatment Plant
- City of Raleigh - D.E. Benton Water Treatment Plant
- City of Raleigh - E.M. Johnson Water Treatment Plant
- Harnett County Water Treatment Plant
- Johnston County Water Treatment Plant (West)
- Kerr Lake Regional Water System
- Maggie Valley Sanitary District Water Treatment Plant
- Town of Boone - Ricky L. Miller Water Treatment Facility
- Town of Weaverville-Ivy River Water Treatment Plant
- Town of Wilkesboro Water Filtration Plant
Awards are given each year to water systems that demonstrate outstanding turbidity removal, a key test of drinking water quality. Turbidity is a measure of the cloudiness or haziness of water caused by individual particles that can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth. Microbes are microscopic particles that occur naturally but can include harmful bacteria and viruses.
While all drinking water systems must meet strict state and federal drinking water standards, these systems met performance goals that are significantly more stringent than state and federal standards. In 2023, over 3.6 million North Carolina residents were served by these award-winning plants.
The award winners for 2023 are:
- Appalachian State University Water Treatment Plant
- Broad River Water Authority Water Treatment Plant
- Brunswick County Northwest Water Treatment Plant
- Cape Fear Public Utility Authority - Wilmington - Sweeney Water Treatment Plant
- Cary/Apex Water Treatment Facility
- Charlotte Water - Lee S. Dukes Water Treatment Plant
- Charlotte Water - Vest Water Treatment Plant
- Chatham County Water Treatment Plant
- City of Asheboro - W.L. Brown Water Treatment Plant
- City of Asheville - Mills River Water Treatment Plant
- City of Asheville - North Fork Water Treatment Plant
- City of Asheville - William DeBruhl Water Treatment Plant
- City of Belmont Water Treatment Plant
- City of Burlington - Ed Thomas Water Treatment Plant
- City of Concord - Coddle Creek Water Treatment Plant
- City of Eden - Robert A. Harris Water Filtration Plant
- City of Goldsboro Water Treatment Plant
- City of Hendersonville Water Treatment Plant
- City of Hickory Water Treatment Plant
- City of High Point – Frank L. Ward Water Treatment Plant
- City of Kannapolis Water Treatment Plant
- City of King Water Treatment Facility
- City of Lenoir Water Treatment Plant
- City of Lincolnton Water Treatment Plant
- City of Marion Water Treatment Plant
- City of Morganton-Catawba River Water Treatment Plant
- City of Mount Airy - F.G. Doggett Water Plant
- City of Mount Airy - S.L. Spencer Water Plant
- City of Mount Holly Water Treatment Plant
- City of Newton Water Treatment Plant
- City of Raleigh - D.E. Benton Water Treatment Plant
- City of Raleigh - E.M. Johnson Water Treatment Plant
- City of Rockingham Water Treatment Plant
- City of Sanford Water Filtration Facility
- City of Statesville Water Treatment Plant
- City of Thomasville Water Treatment Plant
- City of Waynesville-Allens Creek Water Treatment Plant
- Cleveland County Water
- Davie County Water System - Sparks Road Water Treatment Plant
- Fontana Dam Water Treatment Plant
- Franklin Water Plant
- Glenville Water Treatment Plant
- Greenville Utilities Commission - Charles Horne Water Treatment Plant
- Harnett County Water Treatment Plant
- Harris Nuclear Plant Water System
- Hoffer Water Treatment Plant
- Johnston County Water Treatment Plant (East)
- Johnston County Water Treatment Plant (West)
- Kerr Lake Regional Water System
- Lincoln County Water Treatment Plant
- Maggie Valley Sanitary District Water Treatment Plant
- Martin County Regional Water and Sewer Authority Water Treatment Plant
- Orange Water & Sewer Authority
- Pender County Utilities Surface Water Treatment Plant
- Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority - John F. Kime Water Treatment Plant
- Richmond County Water Treatment Facility
- Roanoke Rapids Sanitary District Water Treatment Plant
- Salisbury-Rowan Water Treatment Plant
- Spruce Pine Water Treatment Plant
- Town of Blowing Rock - Thomas G. McRary Water Plant
- Town of Boone - Ricky L. Miller Water Treatment Facility
- Town of Burnsville Water Treatment Plant
- Town of Carthage Water Treatment Plant
- Town of Dobson Water Treatment Plant
- Town of Granite Falls Water Treatment Facility
- Town of Hillsborough Water Treatment Plant
- Town of Madison Water Treatment Plant
- Town of Mayodan Water Treatment Plant
- Town of Mooresville Water Treatment Plant 2
- Town of Norwood Water Treatment Plant
- Town of Pittsboro Water Treatment Plant
- Town of Robbinsville - Rock Creek Water Treatment Plant
- Town of Southern Pines Water Treatment Plant
- Town of Tarboro Water Treatment Plant
- Town of Weaverville-Ivy River Water Treatment Plant
- Town of Wilkesboro Water Filtration Plant
- Two Rivers Utilities
- Western Carolina University Water Treatment Plant
- Woodfin Water District Treatment Facility
