BCM expands STEMM Curriculum in South Texas

The Center of Educational Outreach at Baylor College of Medicine will expand science, technology, engineering, math and medicine/biomedical science (STEMM) curriculum programs at select Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD) schools beginning in 2024 and 2025. Baylor-developed science and health pathways and an after-school program will be introduced to address student interest in the growing STEMM fields.

“This initiative will empower learners with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the rapidly evolving STEM and health science sectors,” said Dr. Nancy Moreno, chair of the Huffington Department of Education, Innovation and Technology and director of the Center for Educational Outreach at Baylor. “We look forward to working closely with CCISD to inspire students to be the next generation of innovators and healthcare leaders.”

Baylor has developed an after-school program that is being conducted by teachers at Gloria Hicks Elementary School, introducing students to topics like microbiology and biomedical engineering.

A new STEMM health science pathway will be launched at Cunningham Middle School at South Park, providing students with coursework that dives into advanced topics like neuroscience, scientific decision-making, bioengineering and biotechnology. Similar science pathways have been implemented at the Baylor College of Medicine Academy at James D. Ryan Middle School and the Baylor College of Medicine Biotech Academy at Biotech Academy at Rusk Middle School in Houston.

Foy H. Moody High School’s existing STEMM health science pathway focuses on college-level preparedness through the summer DocPrep program for rising high school seniors. Students from Moody High School attend the program at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston to experience engaging sessions led by Baylor physicians, work in a simulation lab, and network with peers from other South Texas health science high schools.

“We are delighted to be expanding this unique partnership,” said Corpus Christi ISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez. “Our students now have the opportunity to expand their STEMM knowledge and learn about health science careers beginning in elementary school, and then broadening their knowledge and experience in middle school and high school. We are grateful to Baylor College of Medicine, Mrs. Gloria Hicks, the Port of Corpus Christi, Ed Rachal Foundation and the Corpus Christi Medical Center for leading this important investment in our students’ futures.”

In addition to curriculum development, Baylor education experts will work in tandem with CCISD faculty to ensure implementation of the curriculum is effective and suited to the needs of each campus.