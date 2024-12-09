TJ Stein Hosts Fundraiser Event for Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, Unveils Film Project

Todd "TJ" Stein, Campaigining Stein with actress Katherine Kamhi, Jeremy Foley and Sara O'Reilly of Abjective Pictures Mark Levine, Todd "TJ" Stein and Keith Powers Stein with Campaign Strategist Marlene Schneider Casting Director and Producer, Robin Lippin

Todd “TJ” Stein, a dedicated advocate and lifelong Upper East Side resident, is making significant strides in both political and creative arenas.

My father’s story is about more than boxing, it’s about standing up for what’s right, no matter the odds.” — Todd "TJ" Stein

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh off hosting a successful fundraiser at his home on Monday, December 2, for Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine , Stein is propelling his own campaign for District Leader in Assembly District 76, Part A, while unveiling a poignant film project inspired by his father's life.One of the co-hosts of Mark Levine’s fundraiser, Virginia Maloney, recently announced her candidacy for City Council District 4. This position will be open as the current Council Member, Keith Powers , is term-limited. Also attending the event was City Council District 4 candidate, Rachel Storch. Vanessa Aronson, although was not in attendance, is hosting her own event tonight, December 9, to celebrate her 40th birthday and to raise essential funds for her campaign. Aronson, is running in the same race. Unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts were candidates Faith Bondy, Lukas Florzak, and Ben Wetzler, who are also in this competitive race. Each expressed their appreciation for the event and their regret at not being able to participate.Stein commented that several candidates are entering the race, and the Upper East Side’s Democratic Clubs will hold endorsement meetings in January for both City Council and District Leaders. Maloney, the daughter of former Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, who held the Congressional position for decades, is already creating buzz. On her campaign website, Maloney introduces herself as someone “ready to fight for our families and our future." Maloney said she has “secured a venue” to hold an event in January for her campaign and that further details will soon be available from her team.In September, Stein teamed up with producer Jeremy Foley of Abjective Pictures to continue production on The Final Fight documentary at the Beverly Hills Hilton. Foley and Stein, who have collaborated on numerous projects over the years, were particularly excited about the recent interviews, including one with Katherine Kamhi.Kamhi, a veteran actress and cult fan favorite for her role in the 1983 horror classic Sleepaway Camp, reflected on her enduring connection to Stein, whom she first met at Manhattan’s Professional Children’s School while starring on All My Children. Sara O’Reilly, also of Abjective Pictures, conducted several interviews that day, including one with Kamhi and another with industry veteran casting director and producer Robin Lippin. Lippin, whose career in casting has been recognized in Hollywood for exceptional taste in talent, has earned several nominations and Artios Awards from the Casting Society of America. Her most recent project, Too Short, starred Jean Smart.Kamhi also shared how Stein’s guardianship fight for his father resonated with her during a challenging period when she was caring for her own aging parent. “I’ve known TJ for years and watched him overcome incredible obstacles with strength and determination,” she said. “I believe The Final Fight is going to resonate with a wide range of people and serve as a powerful cautionary tale about the realities of elder care and guardianship.”The fundraiser for Mark Levine was one of several events Stein hosted this fall, including an October fundraiser for Council Member Keith Powers, who is running for Manhattan Borough President, and a September fundraiser in LA for Will Rollins, who ran for Congress in California’s 41st Congressional District. These events underscore Stein’s dedication to uplifting leaders devoted to advancing their communities. “These are leaders with proven records of service who understand the needs of New Yorkers and beyond,” Stein remarked. “It’s an honor to rally support for them, and I look forward to continuing to advocate for a stronger, more inclusive city.”As Stein advances his campaign for District Leader, a voluntary, unpaid position integral to the Democratic Party's grassroots operations, he brings a wealth of personal and professional experience to the role. District Leaders serve on the Executive Committee of the County Democratic Committee, appoint election workers at local poll sites, help select nominees for civil court judgeships, and play a pivotal role in shaping the party's platform.Stein's deep-rooted connections to the Upper East Side, combined with his unwavering commitment to community advocacy, position him as an ideal candidate for District Leader. His firsthand experiences with issues such as elder abuse—having witnessed both of his parents suffer—fuel his passion for protecting vulnerable populations and ensuring dignified living conditions for all.In addition to his political endeavors, Stein is channeling his advocacy into the production of The Final Fight, a feature film inspired by his father, Marvin Stein, a retired Golden Gloves boxing champion and fitness pioneer. Marvin's story, detailed in the New York Times article by John Leland, “ The Fight of This Old Boxer’s Life Was with His Own Family ,” sheds light on elder abuse and the struggle for dignity and autonomy. Through this film, Stein aims to raise awareness and inspire action against such injustices.Marlene Schneider, former VP of the National Council on Aging and currently a strategist on Stein’s campaign, believes that The Final Fight can illuminate the multifaceted nature of elder abuse. She emphasizes that the film has the potential to educate the public on the various forms elder abuse can take, while also offering a deeply emotional experience. “The script is a beautiful story that allows the audience to feel an array of emotions, from heartbreak to hope,” Schneider shared. “It’s a powerful narrative that will resonate on many levels.”“This project is deeply personal to me, as it reflects the struggles my family endured and the lessons I carry into my work as a community advocate,” Stein shared. “My father’s story is about more than boxing; it’s about standing up for what’s right, no matter the odds.”Stein's dual commitment to public service and storytelling exemplifies his dedication to fostering a more just and compassionate society. As he continues to support fellow leaders and champion his own campaign, Stein remains a steadfast advocate for the issues that matter most to New Yorkers.For updates on TJ Stein’s campaign and The Final Fight, visit toddjstein.com and follow him on social media.

