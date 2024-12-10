Titania Appoints Experienced Cybersecurity Leader Victoria Dimmick as CEO to Spearhead Next Phase of Growth

Victoria Dimmick, CEO

WORCESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Titania , a global leader in network security and compliance assurance, is pleased to announce the appointment of Victoria Dimmick as CEO. Victoria brings a wealth of strategic and operational expertise from multiple successful high-growth technology companies, including Piriform, the makers of CCleaner, Intechnica, Netacea and most recently Maltego.Victoria’s appointment signals an exciting new chapter for Titania as the company continues to evolve its offerings in proactive security, particularly with its award-winning Nipper Enterprise solution. At a time when operational resilience is at the forefront of regulatory and cybersecurity priorities and threats to critical national infrastructure are at an all-time high, Victoria’s extensive background in cybersecurity and compliance strategically positions her to guide Titania through its next stage of growth."I’m thrilled to join Titania at such a pivotal moment in the cybersecurity landscape. My experience with enterprise and government clients in both the U.S. and Europe has shown me the critical importance of proactive security measures, especially as threats from state-sponsored cyberattacks grow more sophisticated. Titania’s mission to ensure operational readiness and resilience is one I’m passionate about advancing," commented Victoria Dimmick.Under Victoria’s leadership, Titania will continue to focus on helping organizations transition from reactive to proactive security by identifying, in near real-time, how their networks are vulnerable to tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) being used by advanced persistent threat (APT) groups such as Volt, Salt and Flax Typhoon. This focus comes as the rise of cybersecurity attacks and stringent new compliance requirements, including CORA, DORA and NIS2, are likely to accelerate the adoption of solutions that enable real-time monitoring of the attack surface and risk-prioritized remediation of exploitable vulnerabilities.Tom Beese, Executive Chairman at Titania stated, “Victoria’s expertise in scaling technology businesses and driving operational efficiency makes her the ideal leader for Titania’s next phase. Her deep understanding of cybersecurity and compliance will ensure Titania continues to deliver innovative solutions that meet the challenges of today’s threat landscape."Titania’s flagship solution, Nipper Enterprise, automates vulnerability assessments across critical network infrastructure, identifying misconfigurations and prioritizing remediation to shut down potential attack vectors before they can be exploited. By enabling an inside-out view of vulnerabilities and identifying potential indicators of compromise, Titania empowers organizations to protect against disruptions to critical infrastructure and ensure compliance with evolving regulations.

