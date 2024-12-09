Judge Parrish Credits Summer School Program for Sparking her Interest in Law

Newly appointed 22nd Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Jessica Parrish describes herself as a reader and analytical thinker since childhood. Although those are great traits for the legal profession, she had no idea what she wanted to pursue until attending a summer school program.

“I went to Junior Statesmen of America Summer School when I was in high school,” said Judge Parrish. “I got to go to the Capitol, the Embassy and take government classes at Georgetown University. I remember coming home and telling my family ‘I think I want to become a lawyer.’ I met a lot of lawyers, and they are doing some amazing stuff.”

From that point forward, she was headed straight to law school.

“I fine-tuned what my areas of practice would be along the way, but really that was life changing for me. Before that, I had no idea. Being a lawyer was not on my brain.”

Thoughts of becoming a judge soon followed during her time as a prosecutor in the district attorney’s office.

“I have been encouraged several times over the years by older members of the bar that I would be a good judge,” she said. “I remember thinking, oh I don’t know, maybe some point down the road. There came a point when I was watching Judge Heffington’s appointment that I thought, I might could do that.”

Judge Parrish was sworn in as the 22nd Judicial District Circuit Court Judge August 5, 2024.

“I did it here in Lawrence County, which is my home county where I grew up,” said Judge Parrish. “Judge Park presided over the ceremony. My preacher at church came and did the invocation. My niece sang the Star Spangled Banner. Our circuit court clerk and his daughter did The Pledge of Allegiance. Judge Caleb Bayless spoke.”

Judge Parrish was fresh out of law school when she served as a clerk for retired Supreme Court Justice Roger A. Page. It was a special moment for her when Justice Page swore her into office.

“I was extremely honored by that,” she said. “He’s been a great friend and mentor to me as I’ve gone from being a young lawyer to where I am today. Just seeing so many of my family and friends come out and support me, that was quite humbling.”

Judge Parrish says she experienced nervous excitement her first day on the bench

“I had all of these judges tell me the change in you is significant, from being an advocate to being a judge,” said Judge Parris. “It was that first day on the bench that I fully understood what that meant and that you have completely changed perspectives in the courtroom.”

Judge Parrish said she enjoyed serving as an advocate in the courtroom and now appreciates her role as judge.

“I really like entering this neutral role as a judge and just trying to do the right thing,” she said. “Just try to look at everything with a neutral lens and approach a case that way. I’ve really enjoyed that change in role and perspective.”

Judge Parrish succeeds retired Circuit Court Judge David Allen. Prior to her appointment, she served as Assistant District Attorney in Giles and Lawrence counties. Judge Parrish is a graduate of Austin Peay State University and the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law.