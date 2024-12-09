Asia-Pacific Trucks and Trailer HVAC Market

An increase in thermal comfort demand and rise in automated HVAC adoption are projected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific trucks and trailers HVAC market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Asia-Pacific Trucks and Trailers HVAC Market Size Reach USD 49.66 Billion by 2031 Growing CAGR of 5.6%." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The Asia-Pacific trucks and trailers HVAC market was valued at $28.56 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $49.66 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 118 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A74683 Factors such as increase in demand for thermal system and automatic climate control features in truck and trailers, development of intelligent transport systems, and government regulations boost the growth of the Asia-Pacific Trucks and Trailer HVAC Market. However, high installation and maintenance cost along with environmental effects of refrigerants used in HVAC system are anticipated to hinder market growth. On the other hand, development of eco-friendly refrigerants and increase in demand for HVAC systems from developing nations provide a remarkable growth opportunity for the market players operating in the market.The Asia-Pacific trucks and trailers HVAC market is segmented into vehicle type, sales channel, propulsion type, and country. By vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into truck and trailers. By sales channel, the market is divided into original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and aftermarket. By propulsion type, the market is categorized into internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric. Country-wise, the market is analyzed across India, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Australia, Philippines, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Hongkong, Taiwan and Rest of Asia Pacific.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A74683 Based on vehicle type, the trailer segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fifth of the Asia-Pacific Trucks and Trailer HVAC Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. as the trailers are often used by businesses and individuals for a variety of purposes, such as transporting construction equipment, hauling cargo, moving furniture or household items, and transporting livestock or horses. Also, HVAC trailers are commonly used for commercial and industrial applications, such as providing temporary heating or cooling for large events, or for emergency HVAC services in disaster relief situations. However, the truck segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increasing the demand for trucking fleets for battery-operated HVAC systems.Based on propulsion type, the electric segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing for nearly one-fifth of the Asia-Pacific Trucks and Trailer HVAC Market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, by an upsurge in government efforts to promote e-mobility, the imposition of rigorous emission regulations on traditional commercial vehicles running on fossil fuels, and the continuous reduction in the cost of electric vehicle batteries. However, the internal combustion engine segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2031 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period as major heavy vehicle manufacturers choose engine-driven HVAC systems due to their low cost and ease of installation.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A74683 Japan dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by India and South Korea. However, Philippines is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for HVAC-equipped trucks and trailers for usage in different industries across the country.The key players profiled in the Asia-Pacific Trucks and Trailers HVAC market report include Carrier, Denso Corporation, Eberspächer, Grayson Thermal Systems, Mahle Gmbh, Red Dot Corporate, Sanden Corporation, Subros Limited, Valeo and Webasto Group.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (118 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-trucks-and-trailer-hvac-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Pandemic Impact● The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the trucks and trailers HVAC market in Asia-Pacific. Prior to the pandemic, the market was experiencing steady growth, driven by an increase in demand for thermal systems and automatic climate control features in trucks & trailers.● The impact of the pandemic on the demand side of the market was substantial. The trucking companies had to reduce their operations or shut down entirely, leading to a decline in demand for HVAC systems.● The pandemic accelerated the demand for trucking and transportation services increased, particularly for the delivery of essential goods such as medical supplies, food, and other necessities. This led to a resurgence in demand for HVAC systems in trucks and trailers, as companies needed to maintain a safe and comfortable environment for their drivers and cargo.● Furthermore, the demand for trucks and trailers HVAC is anticipated to increase, presenting opportunities for the development of eco-friendly refrigerants.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.𝑶𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝑻𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔:1. Japan Bus HVAC Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/japan-bus-hvac-market-A22829 2. India Bus HVAC Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/india-bus-hvac-market-A22831 3. Global Bus HVAC Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bus-hvac-market-A08907 4. South Korea Bus HVAC Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/south-korea-bus-hvac-market-A22830 5. Automotive HVAC System Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-HVAC-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.