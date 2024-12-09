Hip Orthosis Market to Exceed $552.3M by 2030: Aging Population and Technological Advances Drive Growth

Hip Orthosis Market Growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global hip orthosis market is experiencing significant growth, driven by various factors including an aging population, advancements in technology, and increasing awareness about the benefits of hip orthosis. Valued at approximately $354.7 million in 2020, the market is projected to reach $552.3 million by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.70% from 2021 to 2030.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3416 Overview of Hip OrthosisHip orthosis devices are designed to support and stabilize the hip joint, which is crucial for mobility and weight-bearing activities. These devices are particularly beneficial for individuals suffering from hip disorders that affect joint function and cause pain. Key components of hip orthosis include:• Hip/Pelvic Girdle: Provides structural support.• Thigh Cuff: Secures the device around the thigh.• Adjustable Hip Joint: Allows for controlled movement, facilitating recovery.Hip orthosis is utilized across all age groups, from infants with hip dysplasia to adults recovering from surgeries or managing conditions like osteoarthritis.Market DriversSeveral factors are contributing to the growth of the hip orthosis market:• Aging Population: The increase in the elderly demographic is leading to a higher incidence of orthopedic issues.• Technological Advancements: Innovations such as the anterior approach for total hip replacement improve surgical outcomes and recovery times.• Rise in Musculoskeletal Conditions: The growing prevalence of conditions like osteoarthritis and hip fractures necessitates effective treatment options.• Increased Awareness: Education about the benefits of using hip orthosis has encouraged more patients, especially in developing countries like India and China, to seek these solutions.ChallengesDespite its growth potential, the market faces challenges:• High Costs: The expense associated with hip orthosis can limit access for some patients.• Payer Reimbursement Changes: Variability in insurance coverage can impact sales volumes negatively.• Manufacturing Resource Availability: Challenges in securing skilled labor for production can hinder supply.Market SegmentationThe global hip orthosis market can be segmented based on several criteria:• By Product Type:• Hip Abduction Orthosis• Sacroiliac (SI) Belt• Hernia Belt• Range of Motion Devices• By Application:• Hip Fracture• Hip Dislocation• Osteoarthritis• Congenital Dysplasia of the Hip• Coxa Valgum• By Age Group:• Infants• Children• Adults• By Region:• North America• Europe• Asia-Pacific• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)Regional InsightsNorth America dominates the hip orthosis market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and a high prevalence of hip disorders. The region's growth is supported by a robust distribution network and a focus on healthcare improvement. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by increasing healthcare investments and rising awareness among patients.Key PlayersThe competitive landscape includes several prominent companies:• RCAI• DJO Global• Bauerfeind AG• Steeper Group• Hanger Clinic• Ottobock SE & Co. KGaAThese companies are actively involved in product innovation and expanding their distribution networks to capture a larger market share.ConclusionThe global hip orthosis market is poised for substantial growth over the coming years. With an aging population and rising awareness about orthopedic health, stakeholders have significant opportunities to enhance their offerings and improve patient outcomes. However, addressing challenges related to cost and manufacturing will be essential for sustained market expansion.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3416

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.