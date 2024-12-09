Server Microprocessor Market Growth Accelerates Amid Rising Data Center Demand

Server Microprocessor Market Growth

Server Microprocessor Market Expected to Reach $16 Billion by 2023

Server microprocessors are used inside the servers, which are an integral part of data centers, enterprises, internet providers, cloud-based service providers, and others.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research, titled, Server Microprocessor Market by Design and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," the global server microprocessor market was valued at $14 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $16 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2017 to 2023. The x86 segment contributed nearly 79% share of the global market in 2016.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2407 The rise in the number of data centers, the increase in IT spending by developing nations, and the rise in demand for cloud-based services are some of the factors that drive the market growth. However, high cost restrains the market growth. Moreover, the rise in the trend of the Internet of Things is anticipated to provide new opportunities in the market.x86 dominated the market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the analysis period, owing to its wide-scale adoption in servers, better performance, and enhanced efficiency. The large enterprise segment dominated the market with around 59% share in 2016, owing to the large server size used in these enterprises, the requirement of high-speed server microprocessors, and the high cost of these chips, which contribute to its high revenue share.North America is the major revenue contributor, owing to the high market contribution of the U.S. consisting large number of data centers and servers in large-scale enterprises. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate dominating the market during the forecast period, owing to an increase in demand for cloud-based services, a rise in the trend of the Internet of Things (IoT), and growth in IT spending by the governments of countries in the region.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2407 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:- In terms of revenue, the large enterprise segment contributed to the maximum market share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.- The ARM segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period.- In 2016, the x86 segment accounted for the highest share of 79% in the market.- In 2016, North America accounted for over 32% share; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to gain dominance during the forecast period.The major companies profiled in the report include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc., Baikal Electronics, OJSC, Hisilicon Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Toshiba Corporation.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2407 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use various tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

