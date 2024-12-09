Polyurethane Microspheres Market projected to reach US$135.781 million by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 6.32%

The global polyurethane microspheres market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% between US$99.924 million in 2025 to US$135.781 million in 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the polyurethane microspheres market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$135.781 million in 2030.Polyurethane microspheres are a form of small spherical particle, which consists of polyurethane and polymers. Polyurethane is a synthetic resin, which includes a linked urethane group and polymer units. The polyurethane microspheres offer a wide range of applications across multiple sectors, which include encapsulation, paints & coatings, adhesive films, and cosmetics among many others. The polyurethane microspheres are generally used as lightweight fillers and coating agents.The global polyurethane microspheres market is expected to witness significant growth with the increasing global manufacturing and construction sectors, as these sectors utilize key applications of paints and coating. Polyurethane microspheres offer mechanical robustness and are compatible with waterborne coatings. The material also provides resistance to tear and ensures high-gloss surface matting. Similarly, the increasing global demand for the cosmetics and skincare market is also expected to push the growth of the market during the forecasted timeline. With the increasing demand for the material across multiple industries, various global chemical leaders are expected to increase their research and developments in the market, introducing key products and sustainable technologies, which can further enhance the utilization of the polyurethane microspheres.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/polyurethane-microspheres-market By application, the global polyurethane microspheres market is segmented into encapsulation, paints & coatings, adhesive films, cosmetics, and others. The cosmetics sector is expected to attain a greater market share in the global polyurethane microspheres market, under the application sector. In the cosmetics sector, the polyurethane microspheres help in diffusing and scattering lights, which creates an effect. It also helps even out the skin tone and maintain a natural look. The global cosmetics and skincare market witnessed significant growth over the past few years. The Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association in its report stated that in 2023, the total cosmetics industry witnessed a growth of about 9.7% compared to 2022. The association stated that in 2022, the total retail sales of the cosmetics sector were recorded at GBP 8,725.6 million, which increased to GBP 9568.2 million in 2023. The agency stated that in 2022, a total of 118,178 thousand units of color cosmetics were sold in the nation, whereas about 456,401 thousand units of skincare were sold. The sale of color cosmetics increased to 123,056 thousand units in 2023, and the sale of skincare increased to 460,868 thousand units.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global polyurethane microspheres market. The Asia Pacific region is among the leading global producers of cosmetics and skin care products. Countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea are among the global leaders in the production and consumption of skincare and cosmetics products. The Cosmetic, Toiletry, and Perfumery Association in its report stated that in 2023, the total cosmetic market in China was valued at GBP 59 billion, whereas the value of the Japanese market was recorded at GBP 22 billion. In India and South Korea, the cosmetics market size was valued at GBP 13 million and GBP 9 million respectively. Similarly, the Asia Pacific region is also among the leading manufacturing sector, which utilizes paints and coatings across multiple industries, like automotives, consumer electronics, and construction.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the polyurethane microspheres market that have been covered are Covestro AG, Sanyo Chemical Industries, Microchem, EPRUI Biotech, Ellsworth Adhesives, Lamberti S.p.A, and Chase Corp.The market analytics report segments the global polyurethane microspheres market as follows:• By Application:o Encapsulationo Paints & Coatingso Adhesive Filmso Cosmeticso Others• By Geography:o North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• UK• Germany• France• Italy• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• Japan• China• India• South Korea• Indonesia• Thailand• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Covestro AG• SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES• Microchem• EPRUI Biotech• Ellsworth Adhesives• Lamberti S.p.A• Chase CorpExplore More Reports:• Global Anti Slip Additives Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-anti-slip-additives-market • Global Polyurethane Foam Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-polyurethane-foam-market • Global Polyurethane Elastomers Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-polyurethane-elastomers-market

