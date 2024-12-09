Flexographic Printing Market Size to grow USD 12.85 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Flexographic Printing Market Size & Growth Report

The Flexographic Printing Market is poised for significant growth, fueled by advancements in eco-friendly technologies and rising demand across industries.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAccording to the SNS Insider Report,“The Flexographic Printing Market Size was valued at USD 8.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 12.85 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2032.”The Flexographic Printing Market Is Evolving With A Strong Focus On SustainabilityWith the rise in environmental consciousness, consumers are placing more importance on brands that utilize recyclable, biodegradable, and sustainably sourced materials. This change is pushing companies to modify their production methods to meet sustainability objectives. Flexographic printing, renowned for its speed and flexibility, is especially well-suited for this shift. It employs water-based inks and is UV-curable, which makes it more eco-friendly compared to traditional printing methods that use solvents. An important advantage of flexographic printing is its capability to print on different substrates such as recycled papers, biodegradable films, and other environmentally friendly materials. This fact attracts brands looking for eco-friendly packaging options while maintaining high standards in quality and performance. SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:-Allstein GmbH-Amcor PLC-Bobst-Codimag-Comexi-Flint Group-Gallus-Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG-Koenig & Bauer AG-Komorik-Corporation-Mark Andy Inc.-MPS Systems B.V.-Nilpeter A/S-Nuova-Gidue-Omet Group-Rotatek-Tresu Group-Uteco-Windmoller & HolscherFurthermore, improvements in flexographic technologies, including the creation of low-energy drying systems and better ink formulations, have also increased the environmental advantages of this printing technique. Flexographic printing is commonly utilized in the packaging sector to create labels, cartons, flexible films, and corrugated boxes. In the food and beverage industry, brands are increasingly choosing flexographic printing for organic product packaging to meet sustainability standards while also being visually attractive. Likewise, the pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors are turning to environmentally friendly flexographic methods to create packaging that appeals to eco-conscious customers.Segment AnalysisBy Web Type: In 2023, the wide web segment captured the largest market share of 54%, mainly due to its widespread application in packaging materials, flexible films, and labels. The increasing demand for high-quality, fast-speed printing is driving this growth, particularly in industries such as food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Leading companies like Bobst, Mark Andy, and Epson are introducing advanced wide-web flexographic presses and technologies, further improving efficiency and print quality while reducing waste. These innovations cater to the evolving needs of the packaging sector, making the wide web segment the dominating force in the market.By Application: The flexible packaging segment led the market in 2023, holding 44% of the market share. This dominance is attributed to the increasing demand for lightweight, convenient, and sustainable packaging solutions. Industries such as food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceuticals are particularly driving this trend, as flexible packaging provides extended shelf life, reduced material usage, and enhanced product protection. Companies such as Sealed Air and Amcor are launching eco-friendly flexible packaging solutions that support sustainability without compromising print quality. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By TypeWater-based InksSolvent-based InksEnergy-curable InksBy OfferingFlexographic Printing MachineFlexographic Printing InkBy MethodInline Type pressCentral Impression pressStack Type pressBy Web TypeNarrow webMedium webWide webBy ApplicationCorrugated PackagingFlexible PackagingLabels & TagsCartonsOthersRegional InsightsAsia-Pacific dominated the Flexographic Printing Market in 2023 with a 36% revenue share. The region's rapid industrialization and booming packaging sector, particularly in countries like China and India, contribute to this growth. The increasing demand for flexible packaging solutions across food, beverage, and consumer goods sectors is also driving the market. Companies in the region are responding with innovative product launches, tapping into the demand for more sustainable and efficient printing technologies.North America is expected to experience the fastest growth rate in the flexographic printing market, due to technological advancements, a strong packaging industry, and increasing consumer demand for sustainable packaging solutions. The region has witnessed significant investments in research and development, with companies like Mark Andy and DIC Corporation launching new products that enhance print quality and sustainability. The region's focus on reducing waste and improving printing efficiency makes it a key player in the market's growth. Recent Developments in Flexographic Printing-September 2024: Gallus Group, revolutionized the narrow-web printing industry with its innovation: Gallus MatteJet technology. This groundbreaking innovation marks a significant progression in inkjet printing by achieving a high-quality matte finish that was previously unattainable with digital inkjet technology, introducing new possibilities for inkjet in the wine label industry.-October 2023: Koenig & Bauer introduced its new XD Pro CI Flexo press, which brings performance reliability, process consistency, and efficiency to higher levels of productivity.-November 2024: Amcor, a top player in creating sustainable packaging solutions, received a European patent for paper packaging with a thin film barrier, confirming the special characteristics of its AmFiber range.Key Points From TABLE OF CONTENTChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Flexographic Printing Market Segmentation, by TypeChapter 8. Flexographic Printing Market Segmentation, by OfferingChapter 9. Flexographic Printing Market Segmentation, by MethodChapter 10. Flexographic Printing Market Segmentation, by Web TypeChapter 11. Flexographic Printing Market Segmentation, by Automation TypeChapter 12. Flexographic Printing Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 13. Regional AnalysisChapter 14. Company ProfilesChapter 15. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 16. ConclusionContinued…

