Mobile TV Market Set to grow USD 27.70 Billion by 2032, at 8.53% CAGR - Report by SNS Insider

The rising due to a substantial rise in Smartphone usage along with 5G accessibility is instigating consumer preference towards MTBP over OTT platforms.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Mobile TV Market Size was valued at USD 13.26 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 27.70 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.53% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”Mobile TV Market Soars with 5G, Streaming Services, and Smartphone Penetration Driving Rapid GrowthMobile TV Market is gaining traction, driven by smartphone penetration, enhanced internet connectivity (5G), and a growing appetite for on-the-go entertainment. Moreover, streaming services and mobile apps providing live and on-demand content increased accessibility. The consumer behavior of watching TV anywhere as well as the mobile-first services makes the market expand rapidly.Television content for consumers is gradually and exponentially moving towards mobile-first platforms thanks to modern people using smartphone and tablet devices. The emergence of services like Dish TV fusing OTT the traditional TV with DVD types with Dish TV Smart+ is bringing viewership channels together with content across screens. The high spirit of 5G connectivity, higher video quality, cheap data plans, and ad-supported services help facilitate mobile TV which in turn has impacted the entertainment sector propelling growth in the mobile TV market. SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Netflix- Amazon Prime Video- Hulu- Disney+- YouTube- Apple TV+- Sling TV- AT&T TV- HBO Max- Peacock- Roku- FuboTV- BBC iPlayer- Sony LIV- Hotstar- Tencent Video- Zee5- Tubi- AT&T- Comcast- Verizon- Bharti Airtel- and Bell CanadaVOD Dominates Mobile TV Market in 2023, While Live Streaming and Pay TV Set for Explosive GrowthBy Content: Video-on-demand (VOD) accounted for the largest share of the mobile television market in 2023. A big part of this is the versatility of VOD platforms giving consumers the ability to watch their favorite movies, TV Shows, and exclusive content on demand, with no need to conform to broadcasting schedules. It was a demand that found its lobbyist in the form of Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, all of which have made good use of it by assembling giant, varied content portfolios.The Live Streaming segment is anticipated to grow at the most acceptable CAGR during 2024-2032 in the mobile TV market. Given the rising popularity of on-demand real-time content like live sports, news, gaming, and events, live streaming has become an important area of focus for OTT platforms and mobile services. Enhanced mobile network infrastructure, especially the expansion of the 5G technology, is providing high-quality and seamless streaming experiences, thus accelerating the broadcasting and consumption of live content on mobile devices.By Service Type: Free-to-air services occupy a dominant share of the mobile TV market by 2023. These include broadcast TV channels and ad-supported streaming platforms to consumers allow to use the content without having to pay for subscriptions or otherwise. Meanwhile, free-to-air content enabled for streaming apps by improvements in mobile networks has become an extremely competitive product for cash-strapped consumers, particularly in markets with low internet coverage or those where paid services are hard to come by.Pay TV Services is set to be the fastest-growing CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Pay TV will benefit from consumers increasingly looking for premium content (exclusives, sports, high-def, etc.) with traditional cable/satellite TV and OTT services with subscription models like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu. This is driven by the increasing need for premium ad-free content, packaged offerings, enhanced 4K content, custom recommendations, and interactive features. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By Content TypeVideo-on-DemandOnline VideoLive StreamingBy Service TypeFree-to-Air ServicesPay TV ServicesBy TechnologyIPTVOTTSatelliteOthersBy ApplicationCommercialPersonalAsia-Pacific Leads Mobile TV Market in 2023, While North America Set for Fastest GrowthAsia Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2023 owing to the high population, high adoption of smartphones around the region, and the early adoption of mobile internet services. The explosive growth of mobile TV consumption in countries such as China, India, and Japan is mainly due to the publication of cheap smartphones, faster mobile Internet speeds, and more and more popular mobile video streaming platforms. Asia-Pacific leads globally with the growth of both free-to-air and subscription-based OTT services, accompanied by the increasing demand for mobile-first content.North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region for Mobile TV During the Forecast Period 2024–2032. This growth is driven by high internet penetration, the proliferation of 5G technology, and an increasing consumer preference for both on-demand and live-streaming content. Moreover, growing premium content availability from major OTT platforms including but not limited to Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. Recent Developments:-In April 2024, Comcast launched "NOW," a new brand offering affordable Internet, mobile, and TV services. "NOW TV" gives Xfinity subscribers access to live and on-demand content, competing with OTT platforms.-In April 2024, Doordarshan's digital arm launched Digital Terrestrial Television services, offering free mobile TV in 16 cities. The service doesn't require an internet connection but requires a separate dongle to access DD signals.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Mobile TV Market Segmentation, by Content TypeChapter 8. Mobile TV Market Segmentation, by Service TypeChapter 9. Mobile TV Market Segmentation, by TechnologyChapter 10. Mobile TV Market Segmentation, by ServicesChapter 11. Regional AnalysisChapter 12. Company ProfilesChapter 13. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 14. ConclusionContinued…

