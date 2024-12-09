Vesna Matic of Visions for Life and Healing Sacred Journeys to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vesna Matic, LMLP (Licensed Masters Level Psychologist), a leading figure in the realm of clinical psychology and holistic healing, and founder of Visions for Life and Healing Sacred Journeys, is thrilled to announce a series of life-changing spiritual journeys and the release of a new internationally acclaimed book. With a career spanning decades, Vesna Matic combines clinical expertise and spiritual practices to provide unique healing and personal empowerment experiences.

Vesna comes from a rich heritage with roots in Bosnia and Slovenia, and a life split between the United States and the former Yugoslavia. This cultural tapestry informs her approach to healing and psychology, integrating the depth of her Eastern European background with advanced Western psychological practices.

Spiritual Journeys to Transform Lives

Vesna Matic is excited to lead two upcoming spiritual journeys designed to foster deep personal transformation and enlightenment:

• Journey to Morocco (January 2025)—Set amidst the serene Sahara Desert, participants will engage in meditation sessions, camel ride, and authentic cultural immersion experiences. This unique journey includes the opportunity to listen to traditional Sufi music, offering an intimate view into local spiritual practices.

• Amazon Rainforest & Machu Picchu, Peru (April 2025)—Over ten days, travelers will explore the breathtaking Amazon rainforest and the mystic heights of Machu Picchu. Guided by experienced local healers, participants will have the opportunity to partake in the plant medicines Ayahuasca (feminine energy) and San Pedro (masculine energy), which are revered in Peruvian tradition, as well as other ceremonies.

These journeys are designed not as mere tours, but as profound spiritual experiences with each itinerary carefully curated to offer healing, reflection, and personal growth.

Spiritual Insights in “The Book of Human Empowerment”

October marked the release of “The Book of Human Empowerment,” in which Vesna Matic is a proud co-author. This international bestseller is the first installment of a trilogy focusing on purpose and mindset, trust and integrity, and community and alignment. In her chapter, Vesna eloquently weaves spirituality with psychology, drawing upon concepts of reincarnation and karma to explore the intricacies of human purpose.

Innovative Healing Approaches

Vesna integrates traditional methodologies with cutting-edge tools such as the Healy Device, which employs frequencies to address physical, emotional, and psychological issues. This unique blend of technology and holistic healing principles reflects Vesna’s belief in the body’s innate ability to heal itself.

Her work extends beyond individual sessions. Vesna Matic actively engages with various communities, working extensively with Native Americans on reservations and incorporating Indigenous practices into her healing methods.

In addition to her spiritual journeys and holistic therapies, Vesna Matic continues to lead “The Mental Health Awareness Intentional,” with a session scheduled in December. This includes daily video content aimed at discussing various mental health issues and providing actionable advice to support emotional well-being.

Recognition and Impact

Celebrated for her contributions to both psychology and holistic healing, Vesna Matic was recently honored by Marquis Who’s Who, recognizing her impact and dedication in the field. Her approach to trauma and mental health emphasizes empathy, understanding, and the use of ancestral intelligence, underlining her role as a pioneering figure in integrating spirituality with mental health work.

Vesna Matic, Ph.D., is a distinguished clinical psychologist, healer, and author. With her organizations, Visions for Life and Healing Sacred Journeys, she is pioneering a fresh approach to well-being that is deeply rooted in spiritual traditions and contemporary psychology. Her belief in spirituality’s role in healing has led her to develop unique methodologies that cater to individuals’ mental, emotional, and spiritual needs. Passionate about transformational journeys, Vesna’s work has touched lives globally, helping individuals transcend their challenges and embrace their true potential.

Close Up Radio will feature Vesna Matic, LMLP in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday, December 11th at 7pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about Vesna Matic, LMLP, please visit https://www.visionsforlife.org/ and https://healingsacredjourneys.com/

