Lloyd & Mousilli: Founder and Managing Partner Feras Mousilli Oversees Grand Opening of Law Firm’s New Office in Istanbul, Türkiye

Lloyd & Mousilli announces the opening of its Istanbul office in the historic Nişantaşı neighborhood. Founder Dr. Feras Mousilli, a Fulbright Scholar and renowned professor of law and entrepreneurship, brings expertise in IP and cross-border strategy with a series of technology law lectures at Turkish Universities.

Istanbul, Turkey – Lloyd & Mousilli, a globally recognized law firm specializing in intellectual property, technology law, and business strategy, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in Istanbul, Türkiye. Located in the heart of the historic Nişantaşı neighborhood, the firm’s new home is a stunning 100-year-old building that embodies Istanbul’s rich cultural heritage and dynamic modernity.

This new global expansion underscores Lloyd & Mousilli’s deep connections to Türkiye and its burgeoning economic and legal landscapes. The firm has long advised U.S. clients on Turkish trademark and other intellectual property matters, leveraging its Turkish legal system and vibrant startup ecosystem expertise. The new Istanbul office will serve as a bridge for businesses navigating cross-border opportunities between Türkiye and the United States, as well as across the Middle East and Central Asia. From the Istanbul office, Dr. Mousilli has just completed meetings with clients across Amman, Jordan, Cairo, Egypt, Almaty, Kazakhstan, Baku, Azerbaijan, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Feras Mousilli, founder and Managing Partner of Lloyd & Mousilli, brings an unparalleled reputation and expertise to this new endeavor. A Fulbright Scholar and esteemed professor of law and entrepreneurship, Dr. Mousilli has lectured at Istanbul University and collaborated extensively with the Turkish Bar Association, including high-profile meetings with its President and many other highly esteemed lawyers and professors in Türkiye. His global career includes counseling Fortune 500 companies such as Apple and Dell, serving as Senior Corporate Counsel, and advising on intellectual property and product development strategies.

Dr. Mousilli’s dedication to fostering international legal and entrepreneurial excellence is evident in his extensive teaching across four continents, with engagements in the United States, Kyiv, Medellin, and now at Istanbul University.

“The decision to establish a base for Lloyd & Mousilli in Istanbul is both personal and strategic,” said Dr. Mousilli. “Turkey has a thriving economy, a growing entrepreneurial ecosystem, and immense potential for cross-border collaboration. Our new law firm office in Nişantaşı represents our commitment to fostering innovation and supporting businesses in the region.” The historic Nişantaşı district provides the backdrop for several novels by Nobel laureate Turkish novelist Orhan Pamuk, a local resident for many years. Journalist Ece Temelkuran compared the neighborhood to Greenwich Village, Manhattan, in New York City.

Lloyd & Mousilli’s Istanbul office is set to become a hub for supporting startups, multinational enterprises, and legal professionals in Türkiye and throughout the Middle East and Central Asia. By combining their global expertise with local insights, the firm aims to provide bespoke legal solutions tailored to the region’s dynamic needs.

About Lloyd & Mousilli

Lloyd & Mousilli is a leading boutique law firm specializing in intellectual property, business strategy, and cross-border legal solutions, headquartered in Houston, Texas and with offices across key global cities. From its founding over a decade ago, Lloyd & Mousilli has championed the strategic use of intellectual property, counseling businesses from multinational corporations and mid-sized enterprises to startups in emerging markets.

To learn more about Lloyd & Mousilli and the opening of its new office in Istanbul, Türkiye, please visit the website at https://www.lloydmousilli.com.

