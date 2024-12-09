Ashland celebrates solvers, recognizes 100 years of innovation by planting trees to restore local ecosystems and support sustainable sourcing

Wilmington, Del., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH), the global additives and specialty ingredients company today announced a strategic partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, recognizing the 100-year anniversary of the company and celebrating the innovative work of its global solvers.

Through the collaboration, the Foundation is planting a total of 15,200 native trees. The effort reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainable sourcing and helps restore and regenerate forest ecosystems of great need in Brazil, Mexico, Kentucky, West Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Florida. Since its founding in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has planted over 500 million trees in the forests and communities around the world that need them most.

"Our collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation embodies Ashland’s dedication to making a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve. Through these efforts, we're celebrating the innovations of our solvers and our century-long legacy and laying the groundwork for the next 100 years of innovation and sustainability," said Guillermo Novo, chair and chief executive officer, Ashland.

To support the fight against climate change, Ashland voluntarily committed to near term targets with the Science based Targets initiative (SBTi) and in October 2023, the company’s science-based targets received formal approval. The commitment bolsters Ashland’s purpose to responsibly solve for a better world and highlights the dedicated efforts of the company’s global solvers who committed to ambitious, precise, and impactful goals for the company and its value chain and the local communities where Ashland operates. Ashland’s targets address scope one, two and three emissions and are aligned with the business ambition for 1.5C.

Innovative Solutions for a Global Impact

Ashland’s strategy to integrate innovative problem-solving across the company from sustainable sourcing and research and development (R&D) through operations, logistics, and philanthropy, shows how responsibly solving for a better world is every employee’s responsibility. The company's use of natural raw materials like cellulose and guar in ingredient innovations for personal care, architectural coatings and life sciences highlights its dedication to sustainable innovation in all its forms. The tree-planting and partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation complements Ashland's efforts to address climate change and biodiversity loss, ensuring a more sustainable supply chain and healthier ecosystems.

Project Locations and Impact

Brazil: Amazon Rainforest Reforestation

Location: Rondônia and Mato Grosso, Brazil

Trees to Plant: 2,500

Impact: This project aims to restore and protect the Amazon's vital tree canopy. Native tree species, chosen for their specific suitability to the environment, will support the diverse plant and animal life in the region, improve soil and water quality, and provide resources for indigenous communities.

Mexico: Wildlife Corridor for Jaguar and Other Species

Location: Laguna de Terminos and Pantanos de Centla Nature Reserves

Trees to Plant: 2,000

Impact: In a region crucial for biodiversity, this project will establish sustainable forestry practices and create a wildlife corridor to support threatened and vulnerable species such as the jaguar, ensuring access to vital resources and habitats.

Kentucky & West Virginia, U.S.: Former Coal Mine Land Restorations

Location: Central Appalachian Region

Trees to Plant: 2,700

Impact: This initiative focuses on reclaiming former surface coal mining areas by planting a diverse blend of once prevalent and native tree species. These trees will rejuvenate the forest habitat, providing shelter for at-risk species and improving the health of nearby water bodies.

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi, U.S.: Hurricane and Flooding Restoration

Location: Gulf Coastal Forests

Trees to Plant: 8,000

Impact: Focusing on areas that have been greatly impacted by hurricanes, flooding, land use change, and increased development, this project aims to restore a variety of upland pine and bottomland hardwood forests. This project is planting a biodiverse array of native species throughout the Gulf Coast region to improve watershed function, enhance water quality, and provide crucial habitats for endangered regional wildlife.

A Lasting Commitment to Sustainability

“By planting 15,200 trees across these vital ecosystems, Ashland is taking tangible steps to mitigate climate change, support biodiversity, and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come,” said Sarah Phelan, director, sustainability, Ashland. “Our program with the Arbor Day Foundation is another compelling example how Ashland is responsibly solving for a better world.”

For more information about Ashland's sustainability initiatives, please visit ashland.com/ESG and Ashland.com/Arbor24

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,200 passionate, tenacious solvers thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. Together with our partners, we have helped plant more than 500 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival. Through our members, partners and programs, the Arbor Day Foundation inspires people across the globe to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

