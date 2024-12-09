Next Generation Drives the Future of Mobility at Stellantis’ Third Annual Student Awards

Global education program recognized more than 660 recent high school and university graduates of Stellantis employees from 22 countries with a monetary award

Stellantis Chairman John Elkann and Xavier Chéreau, Human Resources and Heritage, celebrated the winners during an online award ceremony

Six regional winners received the Sergio Marchionne Award of Excellence out of nearly 280 applicants, recognizing them as passionate and motivated leaders

Nearly 16,000 students recognized with a monetary award since the program’s launch in Italy in 1996

AMSTERDAM, December 9, 2024 – Stellantis proudly concluded its third global Student Awards Program, recognizing more than 660 recent high school and university graduates of Stellantis employees from 22 countries with prestigious monetary awards during an online ceremony. The year-long education program encourages the innovative spirit of talented minds.

This year’s applicants shared their vision of future mobility in a written essay and designed examples of future mobility technologies, showcasing their creativity and forward thinking. Since the program’s inception in Italy in 1996, it has recognized nearly 16,000 students globally with monetary awards. Stellantis Chairman John Elkann and Xavier Chéreau, Human Resources and Heritage, celebrated the winners in this year’s ceremony.

“For the past 28 years, the Student Awards have celebrated thousands of passionate learners,” said Elkann. “We were deeply impressed by this year’s submissions and thank our graduates for their thoughtful contributions. Stellantis remains dedicated to fostering continuous education. Awarding resources to this generation of talented individuals ensures the creativity and agility needed for a sustainable future.”

Further highlighting the importance of the Company’s employees, Elkann in the first week of his new role as Chair of the Interim Executive Committee, visited Stellantis’ foundational locations in Auburn Hills, Michigan (US); Modena, Italy and finally, Vélizy, France also for the awards ceremony.

“Education is the foundation of innovation and growth,” said Chéreau. “The Student Awards program for our employees’ children is of great value to Stellantis, allowing us both to value the curiosity and desire to learn from new generations, and to share their vision and expectations for future mobility.”

This year, 46% of the award winners applied for the Sergio Marchionne Award of Excellence, a secondary award recognizing six regional winners who demonstrated passion for a brighter future.

2024 Sergio Marchionne Award Winners:

China: Nathan Ren, China

Enlarged Europe: Felix Regler, Germany

India & Asia Pacific: Shraddha Murali, India

Middle East & Africa: Adrielle Naidoo, South Africa

North America: Grace Liu, United States

South America: Maria Luiza Francisco Moreira, Brazil

The six regional winners were offered the opportunity to interview for a position within Stellantis.

