Automotive NVH Materials Market to Surpass USD 16.76 Billion by 2032 Owing to Rising Demand for Quieter Vehicles

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --The Automotive NVH Materials Market was valued at USD 10.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 16.76 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2024–2032.Automotive NVH Materials Market Driven by Increased Demand from Consumers for Improved Driving Comfort, Reduced Noise, and Better Vehicle Quality.Increasing the scope for the use of NVH materials such as rubber, foam laminates, and film laminates helps in noise and vibration reduction and increases comfort while driving. However, rubber still takes the lead for being economical, flexible, and thermally resistant. But innovations in lightweight and high-performance materials are the ones gaining traction, driven by automakers' focus on fuel efficiency and performance.Electric and hybrid vehicles, which typically produce less noise than their conventional counterparts, offer more opportunities in the Automotive NVH Materials Market. Electric motors are known to produce higher-frequency noises that require specialized solutions. Worldwide, the competition will maintain consistent growth in all regions as automotive manufacturers develop new vehicles with sound, vibration, and harshness in mind. Market expansion for advanced NVH materials will continue to grow as manufacturers innovate.

Key Players Listed in Automotive NVH Materials Market Are:
• BASF SE
• The Dow Chemical Company
• 3M Company
• ElringKlinger AG
• Huntsman Corporation
• Sumitomo Riko Ltd
• Covestro AG
• Celanese Corporation
• Huntsman Corporation
• Lanxess AG
• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
• Wolverine Advanced Materials
• LLC
• Borgers AG
• DuPont
• Eastman Chemical Company

Automotive NVH Materials Market Is Growing Due To Increasing Demand For Quieter, Safer, And More Comfortable Cars.

The Automotive NVH Materials Market is experiencing robust growth due to rising consumer demand for quieter, safer, and more comfortable vehicles. Modern drivers prioritize smoother rides, reduced cabin noise, and enhanced safety, leading to increased adoption of advanced NVH materials. These materials effectively minimize engine noise, road vibrations, and other unwanted sounds, contributing to a superior driving experience.

The growing popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles, which are quieter than traditional internal combustion engines, further accelerates the need for specialized NVH solutions. These vehicles require innovative materials to address high-frequency motor noises and optimize cabin acoustics. Automotive NVH Materials Market Segment Analysis

By Product
Based on Product, foam laminates segment is leading the Automotive NVH Materials Market, acquiring 45% of market share. These materials are unmatched in versatility; the most light and flexible, and inexpensive in use with exceptional noise absorption and insulation properties.

By Application
Absorption segment hold 50% market share, which positions it as the dominant segment. Its increased ability to convert sound energy into heat can significantly reduce cabin noise and is more effective than the damping solution. Foams and felts are still very important in fighting unwanted noise in vehicles.

By End-use
Passenger cars segment accounts for the largest share in the automotive NVH materials market. The need for quieter and comfortable ride in passenger vehicles encourages the use of NVH materials. The manufacturers focus on better comfort and safety of passengers; hence more volume of NVH materials goes into making passenger cars. Automotive NVH Materials Market Key Segmentation:

By Product
• Molded Rubber
• Metal Laminates
• Foam Laminates
• Film Laminates
• Molded Foam
• Engineering resins

By Application
• Absorption
• Damping

By End-Use
• Cars
• LCVs
• HCVs Rapid urbanization and technological advancements in the region also contribute to this growth.In 2023, North America region is the second-largest region and is positively supported by strict noise regulations and high consumer demand for premium vehicles. The region's strong automotive sector and its focus on technological innovation support its market position.The fast-growing emerging markets of Africa and South America are projected to develop in earnest from 2024 to 2032 due to increased focus on vehicle safety and comfort, in line with a growing car ownership rate. With the development of these regions, demand for NVH materials is poised to pick up, opening up many unexploited opportunities for market participants.Recent DevelopmentsMarch 2024. Covestro, leading materials supplier, has officially announced the launch of a new lightweight polyolefin foam specifically designed for automotive interior applications. March 2024. Covestro, leading materials supplier, has officially announced the launch of a new lightweight polyolefin foam specifically designed for automotive interior applications. Such foam offers a better sound absorption and insulation performance while keeping low weight as compared to traditional materials.

January 2024: BASF, presented a new bio-based acoustic insulation material partly made of recycled content. This solution meets this growing need for sustainable solutions in the automotive industry.

Dec. 2023: A consortium of European research institutions said it found a breakthrough in metamaterial-based noise-canceling materials. This technology will one day revolutionize NVH control in future vehicles. About Us:
SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the industry's future. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

