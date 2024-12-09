Public Hearing on Proposed Draft Rulemaking for Chapter 3: Temporary Emergency Food Assistance Program

MAINE, December 16 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: December 16, 2024

Start Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Deering Building, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, ME 04330, Room 101 OR Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

The amended rule replaces outdated terms and updates definitions as well as reorganizes for readability and clarity. Additionally, it adds language pertaining to The Emergency Food Assistance Program Fund, established as a nonlapsing fund to support the emergency food assistance program administered by the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. Money in the fund must be expended as allocated by the Legislature to support the emergency food assistance program administered by the department. The fund may receive money from any source, including grants, gifts, bequests and donations. The rule will establish the purpose and acceptable uses of the fund, as well as protocols for grant submission including content and timelines.

COMMENT DEADLINE: 12/27/2024, Send comments to contact below.

Related documents (if any):

Fact Sheet (DOCX)

Proposed Draft Rules for Chapter 3 (DOCX)

For further information, contact:

Name: Gustav Nelson

Phone: 207-287-7513