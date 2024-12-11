ASAP Semiconductor Expands Repair Station Product Offerings on Complete Sourcing Solutions to Address Increasing Demand

Complete Sourcing Solutions

ASAP Semiconductor announces plans to expand product offerings on its website, Complete Sourcing Solutions, in an effort to address repair station demand.

By expanding our inventory of critical parts like aircraft fasteners, avionics parts, and aircraft bearings, Complete Sourcing Solutions is committed to meeting the needs of repair stations globally.” — Joe Faruqui

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASAP Semiconductor, a distributor of aerospace, defense, and electronic parts, has announced its plans to expand the stock it markets through its website, Complete Sourcing Solutions. This website is one of many owned by the company, specifically serving as a platform for ASAP Semiconductor to provide customers fulfillment for aviation, defense, and electronic NSN parts that are sourced from a global network of suppliers. The inventory initiative put forth by the company is an effort to respond to increasing demand from repair stations and maintenance professionals for high-quality aviation and aerospace components that meet a broad spectrum of standards and specifications.

With continued global growth of the industry, a general increase of airline fleet sizes to accommodate travel, and heightened MRO requirements to keep vessels airworthy, the demand for basic parts like aircraft fasteners, avionics parts, aircraft bearings, and other essential components has risen significantly. As these needs are progressively identified through continued requisitions and market monitoring, ASAP Semiconductor plans to diversify the inventory available on Complete Sourcing Solutions in response. This includes expanding both high-demand and niche offerings that cater to critical areas of aircraft maintenance, such as aircraft window parts, aircraft antenna parts, and aircraft door and step parts. By focusing on these categories, as well as numerous others, ASAP Semiconductor aims to position its platform to more efficiently attend to the operational requirements of repair stations tasked with ensuring safety and reliability.

In recent years, ASAP Semiconductor has followed a data-driven approach to inventory management, leveraging purchasing trends, airframe data, and industry forecasts to better optimize its offerings. This strategy is what the company states is currently driving its efforts to maintain immediate and long-lead-time items on Complete Sourcing Solutions and other platforms. To achieve this, ASAP Semiconductor attests that it will continue to strengthen its partnerships with trusted manufacturers and suppliers in the industry, ensuring a reliable flow of high-quality components that meet stringent aviation industry standards. Obsolete parts and components, which are often difficult to procure, are also being given special focus at this time, with ASAP Semiconductor confirming that the website will retain services for sourcing many repair station needs that are not listed at this time.

As part of its commitment to improving the purchasing experience, Complete Sourcing Solutions is slated for regular updates. These changes will include incorporating enhanced search functionalities, listing resources, and detailed product data for newly added inventory. These improvements to purchasing are aimed at streamlining the procurement process, making it easier for repair stations and other maintenance personnel to locate the parts they need on the website. Whether sourcing aircraft instruments, aircraft hardware, or specialized avionics parts, users will benefit from a platform designed to simplify the complexities of aviation procurement.

To meet the rising demand of repair stations and MRO facilities for key aviation items, ASAP Semiconductor is also investing in its internal processes and workforce. The company has expanded its operational capacity over the past year by adding experienced account managers and customer service representatives who are trained to assist with specific procurement challenges. Starting now, this scaling of operations will ensure that Complete Sourcing Solutions is supported by a team capable of handling complex requests while maintaining high standards of service.

"Our focus on expanding Complete Sourcing Solutions’ selection and services highlights ASAP Semiconductor’s dedication to supporting repair stations and MRO facilities with reliable and comprehensive part solutions," stated Joe Faruqui, CEO of ASAP Semiconductor. "Through enhanced offerings, strategic partnerships, and data-driven insights, we aim to make sourcing aircraft hardware, avionics parts, and other critical components as seamless as possible for our customers."

Moving forward, ASAP Semiconductor will continue to evaluate industry trends and customer needs to guide further expansions of Complete Sourcing Solutions. To learn more about Complete Sourcing Solutions and the wide range of products available, visit https://www.completesourcingsolutions.com/ or contact ASAP Semiconductor directly for expert assistance with your procurement requirements.

About Complete Sourcing Solutions

Complete Sourcing Solutions is a purchasing platform owned and operated by ASAP Semiconductor, a California-based distributor of aerospace, defense, and electronic parts. ASAP Semiconductor provides tailored procurement solutions to a diverse customer base, including repair stations, airlines, and the U.S. Department of Defense, with Complete Sourcing Solutions serving as a platform of civil and defense aviation products.

