Global Intravenous Fluid Monitoring Devices Market Set For 8.9% Growth, Reaching $7.21 Billion By 2028

Intravenous Fluid Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The intravenous fluid monitoring devices market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%

How has the intravenous fluid monitoring devices market experienced growth in recent years?

The intravenous fluid monitoring devices market has witnessed considerable growth in recent years. With a value of $4.71 billion in 2023, it is projected to increase to $5.12 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.8%. Facilitators of this impressive growth during the historic period include enhanced healthcare infrastructure and stricter regulatory standards, a rise in the geriatric population and chronic disease prevalence, and an increase in surgical procedures and critical care treatments.

What does the future hold for the intravenous fluid monitoring devices market?

The intravenous fluid monitoring devices market anticipates robust growth in the coming years. Market size is expected to escalate to $7.21 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.9%. This growth can be attributed to several factors: an increased focus on patient safety; the continued expansion of healthcare facilities; advances in remote monitoring devices and smart, connected devices; and an overall greater understanding of fluid management. Major trends forecast include integration with the internet of things IoT, the advent of artificial intelligence, development of wearable technology, advancements in smart infusion pumps, and data analytics improvements for optimal fluid management strategies.

Which industry factors drive the success of the intravenous fluid monitoring devices market?

One key market driver is the rise in home healthcare. Non-medical and medical services in the comfort and cost-effectiveness of home environments provide crucial support for individuals' health and well-being. Home healthcare popularity, fueled by factors like an aging population, advancements in medical technology, and an increased prevalence of chronic diseases, propels the growth of the intravenous fluid monitoring devices market. For instance, in home healthcare, intravenous fluid monitoring devices deliver precise fluid administration tracking, optimal hydration, and medication delivery, augmenting patient care via remote monitoring.

Which companies are making significant strides in the intravenous fluid monitoring devices market?

Major companies operating in the intravenous fluid monitoring devices market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Terumo Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Nipro Corporation, Moog Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., ICU Medical Inc., Insulet Corporation, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., NxStage Medical Inc., AngioDynamics Inc., Elcam Medical Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., 3M Company, Medtronic plc, Zyno Medical LLC, Sippex, Arcomed AG, Vitrex Medical A/S.

What are the trends emerging in the intravenous fluid monitoring devices market?

Companies are forming strategic partnerships to enhance their product offerings, expand their reach in the market, and drive innovation. Collaborations with technology firms or research establishments allow companies to integrate cutting-edge technologies into their devices, fostering an improvement in accuracy and functionality in fluid monitoring systems. For example, B. Braun, a Germany-based pharmaceutical and medical device company, collaborated with Monitor, a health technology firm based in Finland, in August 2023. B. Braun has integrated their infusion pumps with Monitor’s remote monitoring technology, giving healthcare professionals the versatility to monitor infusions remotely and improve patient care.

The market report segments the intravenous fluid monitoring devices market into:

1 By Product Type: Wired Devices, Wireless Devices

2 By Application: Flow Monitoring, Volume Monitoring, Pressure Monitoring

3 By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, Other End-Users

How are different regions contributing to the intravenous fluid monitoring devices market?

In 2023, North America held the leading position in the intravenous fluid monitoring devices market. The Asia-Pacific region, however, shows promise as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report includes specific coverage for the Asia-Pacific region, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

