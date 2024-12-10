Global Intramedullary Nails Market Set For 7.3% Growth, Reaching $1.16 Billion By 2028

Intramedullary Nails Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The intramedullary nails market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%” — The Business Research Company

How Has the Intramedullary Nails Market Been Performing and What is its Near Future?

The intramedullary nails market size has grown robustly in recent years. It grew from $0.81 billion in 2023 to $0.87 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. The significant growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise in the number of fractures due to an aging population that has become more susceptible. Technological advancements in surgical methods and the design of materials have led to a shift towards minimally invasive surgical techniques, propelling the market forward.

What Rates of Growth Can We Expect Going Forward in the Intramedullary Nails Market?

The intramedullary nails market size is expected to see robust growth in the next few years. The market is forecasted to reach $1.16 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023. The expected surge in demand is resulting from increased sports-related injuries, greater access to surgical procedures, growing awareness among healthcare providers, and a rising number of outpatient surgical operations. Moreover, major trends in the forecast period such as the adoption of locking nails, development and use of bioabsorbable nails, the trend towards personalized medicine, emerging economies due to improving healthcare access, and the incorporation of smart technologies in orthopedic devices, are likely to bolster the growth of the intramedullary nails market.

What Are Some Key Market Drivers of the Intramedullary Nails Market?

Increasing the prevalence of bone fractures is expected to propel the market's growth in the near future. Bone fractures point towards a medical condition characterized by a partial or complete break in the continuity of a bone. Fractures occur when a force exerted on a bone exceeds its strength and integrity, causing it to break or crack. Apart from this, osteoporosis—a condition resulting in thin, weak, and brittle bones due to loss of bone density—leaves individuals more susceptible to fractures. Intramedullary nails provide internal fixation by being inserted into the medullary canal of long bones. This process is crucial for aligning fractured bones properly and facilitating effective healing. Therefore, the growing prevalence of bone fractures and the ageing population drive the intramedullary nails market.

What Companies are Dominating the Intramedullary Nails Market?

Major companies operating in the market are Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, NuVasive Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Orthofix Medical Inc., Aesculap Inc., Paragon 28 Inc., Acumed LLC, Alphatec Spine Inc., OsteoMed LLC, Merete Medical GmbH, Skeletal Dynamics LLC, Centinel Spine Inc., Teijin Nakashima Medical Co. Ltd., MICROMED Medizintechnik GmbH, Orthopaedic Implant Company, Orthomed S.A.S., Novastep Inc., and BioMedtrix LLC.

What Are the Major Trends in the Intramedullary Nails Market?

Major companies in the market are focused on developing innovative products such as hip fracture nailing systems to offer enhanced stability, improved surgical outcomes, and advanced features for minimally invasive procedures. For instance, Stryker Corporation, a US-based medical technology corporation, launched the Gamma4 Hip Fracture Nailing System in September 2022, which is the next generation of its intramedullary nailing system designed to treat hip fractures.

How is The Intramedullary Nails Market Segmented?

The intramedullary nails market is segmented into these categories:

1 By Type: Long Gamma Nail LGN, Trochanteric Femoral Nail TFN, Intertroch/Subtroch Nail ITST, Other Types

2 By Material: Titanium Alloys, Stainless Steel

3 By Application: Femoral Fracture, Tibial Fracture, Other Applications

4 By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty And Orthopedic Clinics, Other End Users

Which Geographical Markets Are Leading the Intramedullary Nails Market?

North America was the largest region in the intramedullary nails market in 2023. However, this comprehensive report also covers other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

