Global Intralogistics Market Set For 9.9% Growth, Reaching $92.52 Billion By 2028

Intralogistics Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The intralogistics market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $92.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%” — The Business Research Company

What Is the Current Market Size and Projected Growth of the Intralogistics Industry?

In recent years, the intralogistics market has seen a substantial surge in growth. The market is projected to grow from an impressive $58.00 billion in 2023 to $63.48 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.4%. This notable increase in the historic period is due to a variety of factors, including the introduction of drone technology in the intralogistics industry, growing investments in infrastructure development, the rise in online shopping, the widespread adoption in the e-commerce industry, and the aim of reducing downtime and labor costs.

What Is The Projected Market Size Through 2028?

A continued upward trend is anticipated for the intralogistics market size. By 2028, the market is expected to reach a whopping $92.52 billion, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.9%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the widespread adoption of Industry 4.0, increasing need for efficiency and productivity in the supply chain, the rising demand for automation, green logistics initiatives, and growing regulatory pressures and consumer awareness on environmental sustainability. Essential emerging trends in the forecast period include smart warehouse development, advanced technologies, integration of robotics and artificial intelligence AI, application of machine learning, and innovative product developments.

What Are The Major Growth Drivers In The Intralogistics Market?

The expansion of e-commerce is one of the key drivers expected to boost the growth of the intralogistics market. With consumers favoring the convenience, easy accessibility, and social media integration offered by e-commerce, the demand for intralogistics solutions to enhance the operational efficiency of e-commerce platforms has significantly increased. In fact, an International Trade Administration report from November 2023 revealed that consumer e-commerce made up 36.3% of the total UK retail market in 2021. Furthermore, e-commerce revenue is projected to reach $285.60 billion by 2025, indicating a growth rate of 12.5%. Therefore, it's evident that the continued expansion of e-commerce will keep driving growth in the intralogistics market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players in the Intralogistics Industry?

The major companies operating in the intralogistics market include DHL Group, Honeywell International Inc., DSV A/S, Daifuku Co. Ltd, Dematic Corporation, SSI Schaefer Group, Fives Group, Mecalux S.A., KNAPP AG, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, Kardex Group, Witron, Fortna Inc., Stow Group, Bastian Solutions LLC, System Logistics S.p.A, Locus Robotics Corporation, Element Logic Ltd., XNG Automation Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and GEBHARDT Intralogistics Group GmbH & Co. KG.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Intralogistics Market?

Major companies are focusing on the development of advanced solutions such as automated systems to improve efficiency, lower operational costs and enhance the speed and accuracy in material handling processes. An example is LexxPluss Inc., a US-based company specializing in smart automation solutions for intralogistics. In May 2024, the company launched four automated systems designed to improve intralogistics in the U.S. market. Such innovation removes barriers to scaling up and integrating with existing equipment.

What Are the Market Segments In Intralogistics?

The intralogistics market covers the following segments:

1 By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2 By Mode Of Transport: Railway, Airways, Roadways, Waterways

3 By End User: Retail And Consumer Goods, Industrial Products, Food And Beverage, Automotive, Chemicals, Other End-Users

What Are the Regional Insights into the Intralogistics Market?

North America was the largest region in the intralogistics market in 2023. However, the market is not restricted to this region. The reach spans Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

