Deodorants and Fragrances Market CAGR to be at 5.3% from 2022 to 2031 | $63.2 Billion Industry Revenue by 2031

In-depth analysis of the deodorants and fragrances market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The deodorants and fragrances market was valued at $37.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $63.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Deodorants and Fragrances Market by Type (Spray, Stick, Roll On, Others), by End-User (Women, Men), by Price Point (Economic, Premium, Luxury), by Distribution Channel (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global deodorants and fragrancesindustry generated $37.9 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $63.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.Prime determinants of growthIncrease in product offering by engaged stakeholders and a wide availability of scents,and easy accessibility to domestic and international premium products through online channelsdrive the growth of the global deodorants and fragrances market. However,due to the massive popularity and consumption of deodorants and fragrances, many manufacturers started to produce low-quality and imitation products, which restricts the market growth. Moreover,innovation in products and product packaging as well as the creation of celebrity-centered products are likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities forthe market in the coming years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/19115 The spray segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the spray segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifthsof the global deodorants and fragrances market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.This is due to the easy availability of spray deodorants and fragrances in all major regions of the world. However, the stick segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increasing adoption of stick deodorants, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.The womensegment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on end user, the women segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifthsof the global deodorants and fragrances market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to the availability of a large number of different deodorants and fragrances for women. However, the men segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increasing product innovations in men's deodorants and fragrances.The specialty stores segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global deodorants and fragrances market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to their specialization in all products related to deodorants and fragrances. However, the online channels segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the ease of shopping and easy delivery of products.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/19115 Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global deodorants and fragrances market, due to the presence of a large number of deodorant and fragrance brands in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031, and is likely to dominate the market by 2031,owing to the increasing adoption of deodorants and fragrances in the region.Leading Market Players: -Edgewell Personal Care CoEstee Lauder Companies Inc.Giorgio armaniGroupeRocherLoreal S.A.LVMH GROUPPVH Corp.Revlon, Inc.Procter & Gamble Co.Unilever plcThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global deodorants and fragrances market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 10% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭):𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/video-g…ket-A85196 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 �.𝐚𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/paper-b…ket-A16182

